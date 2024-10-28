Trump's Madison Square Garden speech was a tour de force -- so no wonder Democrats tried to distract from it

Capping off his campaign, President Trump boldly took the stage at Madison Square Garden Sunday, laying out a message addressing Americans' dearest hopes for a better country.

I heard most of the speech, on and off while cooking dinner, often just stopping to listen, and was extremely impressed by its scope, its fresh material (he wasn't repeating old campaign speech material off the cuff) and its pride in America and its broad, welcoming tent. This was the speech of a president, not a puppet campaigner.

Trump was natural, he was funny (I loved his lines about letting Bobby Kennedy "run wild" in his quest to make America healthy again), and he hit the resonant notes for voters on restoring rule of law at the border, and the critical importance of recalling his economic record versus the disastrous record of the Biden-Harris administration, which doesn't care what Americans think, and which repeatedly calls its [expletive] economy shinola. Speaking of that famous Detroit expression, he also brought up that he wanted to make Detroit great again, too, putting paid to Kamala Harris's claim that he was putting down Detroit in its current state.

Hope, uplift, and a broad tent theme recoursed through that speech made it probably the best speech I've ever heard by Trump.

It's well worth listening to all of it as it reassures everyone that Trump is going to make the country better.

A churlish leftist compiled some snippets from it, imagining that these would be likely to drive voters away. Actually, they wouldn't.

Trump begins by asking his fans if they were better off now than they were during the covid pandemic. The crowd indicates they preferred the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/6pLRRmj0hi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2024

As a result of this triumphant finale, the left was beside itself, yelling about Nazis and Nazi rallies in the most preposterous comparison ever, particularly since the event featured Muslims and Jews cheering together. They yelled 'Hitler,' to an event that has been held by past presidents such as Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and plenty of others. It was so bad, so pathetic, all I could do was hope they kept doing it, because they were shooting blanks.

But something else got them excited, which was a lot more annoying -- they focused on a comedian named Tony Hinchcliffe who's an insult comic, who laid into Puerto Rico as a floating garbage pile.

He was referring to a well-known local issue of uncollected trash on the island, but leftists insisted he was talking about them -- and went to great ends to make political hay out of it. The New York Daily News ran a headline calling it a racist rally. J-Lo, Ricky Martin, BadBunny and the rest of the Hollywood chichi crowd weighed in with righteous umbage. The Kamala campaign leaped in, too, yelling racism.

While he was a bad choice to have for a speaker in a rally about national unity, generally, he actually missed his best material from this issue -- he should have focused his sarcasm on the socialist officials who created that trash problem, instead of the entire island itself:

Democrats are acting all offended over a joke a comedian made at Madison Square Garden tonight



But if they ACTUALLY cared about Puerto Rico, they’d be SLAMMING the Harris regime for only giving **8%** of the Trump admin’s $23B in Hurricane Relief meant for the island



Kamala has… pic.twitter.com/PmeskpQ1iK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 28, 2024

Nevertheless, a lot of conservatives thought it was much ado about nothing.

For example, there were many Puerto Ricans who condemned the feeding frenzy, too, saying it was the joke of a comedian and taken out of context:

Puerto Rican American destroys the leftist narrative about what the comedian said. pic.twitter.com/0zvTI2JpC6 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 28, 2024

Others pointed out that there was a double standard, given that comedian George Lopez called Mexicans 'thieves' at a rally for Kamala Harris's running mate, Tim Walz:

Nobody cares what a comedian at the Trump rally called Puerto Rico in his terrible joke.



However, George Lopez called Mexicans thieves at the Tim Walz rally! pic.twitter.com/99MJKaDkmR — Ronnie Lucero (@RonnieLuceroNM) October 28, 2024

It was right they did it, but it's unfortunate it happened at all, as the media miasma is now so focused on this irritating side-note that it's effectively smogging up the powerful effect of President Trump's message and speech at the garden.

That's what's really infuriating here, and why the comedian was a bad choice of the organizers to include at the rally.

Trump did so impressively with his speech it ought to be repeated for the ages. J.D. Vance, Stephen Miller, and Robert Kennedy were stellar, too, and there were several I didn't hear who were reportedly awesome, too.

Instead, the leftist press and the political enemies of Trump are yelling "look! squirrel" at an insignificant comedian whose humor fell flat in order to call the entire MAGA movement 'Nazis' and 'racist' in their last, desperate ditch bid to drive Kamala Harris's poll numbers above Trump's.

One hopes this has little effect as voters can see what's going on, looking right through the sleazy gambit. We can see what they're doing, trying to distract from the speech which is lethal for Kamala's already foundering election prospects. But with all the media obsession about what this comedian said, it amounts to a sour note to a stellar campaign. All I can hope is that the bright light of Trump's speech somehow still gets through, because that, not the weak comedian, was the message of the rally.

Image: Screen shot from Twitter video