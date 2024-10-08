Tren de Aragua’s ‘Barbie’ arrested for running a sex-trafficking business in Texas

Estefania Primera is a mother of five children and a Tren de Aragua gang member who goes by the name “La Barbie”; Primera was recently arrested for her alleged role in a major sex-trafficking operation that was based in El Paso, Texas.

Now, TDA doesn’t just take over apartment complexes, but apparently short-term accommodation establishments too—according to an exclusive item at the New York Post, the gang had assumed control of a local hotel, and La Barbie was using the rooms to sell sex from unwilling participants who had been trafficked into the U.S. across the former southern border, some of whom Primera had allegedly drugged.

From the NY Post report:

At least one victim alleged that Estefania Primera — a Venezuelan illegal migrant who goes by the street name ‘La Barbie’ — drugged her and brought men in to gang-rape her while she was unconscious, court documents said. [snip] ‘The Barbie’ allegedly operated out of the local Gateway Hotel, which authorities in El Paso recently shut down following multiple complaints about lawlessness. A sex-trafficking victim allegedly named Primera as the frontwoman running prostitutes who were trafficked into the US, the memo said. One victim told cops that Primera drugged her multiple times with a pill containing fentanyl. The drugs caused her to pass out. When she came to, she found multiple men having sex with her, according to court docs. The woman said she suffered horrific injuries from the gang rape. When she tried to flee, ‘The Barbie’ forced her back to the hotel. She also repeatedly punched and kicked the woman, the documents alleged.

My, what cultural enrichment! And…Barbie? I guess Primera can call herself Barbie, as long as she’s Crack House Barbie or Blue Light District Barbie:

🇺🇸🇻🇪 || #ULTIMAHORA



ARRESTAN A “LA BARBIE”, LÍDER DE RED DE TRÁFICO SEXUAL EN #EEUU



La venezolana Estefanía Primera, alias “La Barbie”, ha sido arrestada en El Paso, Texas, acusada de dirigir una brutal red de tráfico sexual ligada a la peligrosa pandilla Tren de Aragua.… pic.twitter.com/MJevKp2I2v — El Doral (@ElDoral_) October 8, 2024

The same item reports that Primera crossed into the U.S. illegally with her family in 2023, reportedly bound for Illinois; she was given an ankle monitor by ICE, which she promptly ditched within a matter of days. Turns out…she was lying—gasp!—and ended up staying in El Paso, where she continued to live out a life of crime. How weird that her first act on U.S. soil, to violate federal law, wasn’t a great indicator to our “authorities” as to how Primera views our society of American law and order, and how she might conduct herself upon admission.

How much more of this utter trash do we have prowling around? Primera even used her own children as drug mules. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Alejandro Mayorkas invited and admitted the literal scum of the earth to obtain refuge in America, at our expense.

My two cents? Round them all up, bring them to the voting centers on Election Day (if they’re not already there), and distribute an illegal to each American who votes for more of this.

Image from X.