Top campaign official with Harris-Walz: Haitians in Springfield, OH aren’t the ‘problem’

The Democrats continue to parade their anti-white disposition on the national stage.

A top official with the Harris-Walz campaign, Texas representative Jasmine Crockett, recently declared that all that hullabaloo out of Springfield, Ohio about the Haitian migrants is really just a bunch of baloney, as they’re not the “problem.” It’s those other whiny barnacles, also known as the American people.

According to Ian Hanchett’s latest item out at Breitbart News, Crockett appeared on an MSDNC segment this past Saturday, announcing that there is definitely a “problem” in Springfield, but it’s not the migrants who came here to build our economy... it’s the white pests who think they own the place. Here’s what Crockett said, via Hanchett:

‘He [Trump] said that we’ve got these cities and these towns that are being overrun by gangs and the crime [is] out of control. I absolutely agree with that. And guess what? It is the MAGA gang, it is the white supremacists that have decided to descend upon places such as Springfield, OH. So, I agree with him. I just disagree with who the problems are. The problems are him and his minions, the problems aren’t the people that have come to make our economy stronger, the people that have actually been able to help to continue to make sure that we got out of the big hole that he put us in after COVID-19 with his ineptness. Like, yeah, I agree that there are problems in our communities, but usually, it’s some white supremacists on the other side, and he has yet to call them out.’

Tren de Aragua affiliates? Haitians steeped in voodoo who treat the local park (and their neighbor’s yard) like a personal meat market? Those people aren’t a “problem”—after all, they’re just here to make our economy stronger! Now the Trump-supporting “white supremacists” on the other hand? They’re the real issue. Who do they think they are, acting like they have a right to run their community how they want to run it? They’re deplorables… Nazis… second-class humans… expendable. They’re an existential threat to democracy too.

How utterly stupid do you have to be to be hired as a member of the Harris-Walz campaign? Braindead Harris? Knucklehead Walz? Now Crockett the economic illiterate? How hard is it to grasp the concept that importing people who cannot provide for themselves are a financial burden to the people footing the welfare bills. They haven’t made the economy stronger… obviously… instead, costing us hundreds of billions of dollars in the Biden-Harris years alone. And, all the data (that’s not hyperbole) shows illegal (or even “legal”) third-world migrants are a net negative on the economy rather than a net positive.

I mean, just look at what these people have done for Venezuela and Haiti—if they couldn’t strengthen those economies, how would anyone expect them to strengthen ours?

Image from X.