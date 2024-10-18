Tim Walz says his mother will starve without her Social Security checks

Is Tim Walz “misspeaking” again, or is he just a “most notable coward” who doesn’t take care of his own? Now, Walz is notorious for peddling fictional personal stories for campaign points—stolen valor, IVF fantasies, heterosexuality (what kind of “straight” man starts an after-school gay club for children?)—so this may very well not be true, but according to Walz, without Social Security checks, his own mother would starve.

Here’s the story, from a new report out at Fox News:

On the first day of early voting in North Carolina, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz hit the campaign trail in Durham on Thursday evening, making a personal revelation about his mother. During his campaign rally, Walz said that his mother has to wait for her social security check every month to feed herself.

A little 90-year-old woman has to “wait” to eat? In America? And, as the mother of a state governor? That cannot be real, but if it is, I’m appalled—I mean the allegations about Walz molesting little boys is literally as bad (and convincing) as it gets (read two items by Andrea Widburg on this topic here and here), but Walz’s “character,” by his own admission, is really just disgusting.

I’m sorry Mr. Millionaire (that’s Forbes’s assessment), but if she’s that broke and she’s actually going to go hungry, isn’t there a burden on you to make sure her pantry is stocked? What kind of son actually allows his own mother to “wait” to eat? Well, apparently Tim Walz.

As expected, Walz’s anecdote was really just a launching point to levy an attack against President Trump:

Walz continued, claiming Donald Trump and all his ‘rich friends’ don’t care or even worry about Social Security. ‘When my mom looks for that Social Security deposit to be made in her bank account, that's how she's going to feed herself… He [Trump] doesn’t give a damn if his Social Security check comes or not,’ Walz claimed.

He’s right, Trump and people of his status are probably not drawing from Social Security, despite definitely paying into it. How that’s a mark on Trump’s record though is beyond me.

But you know who actually doesn’t care about pensioners on Social Security? Big spending progressives like Kamala Harris and Tim Walz; people who actually rely on Social Security are the most vulnerable to inflation and cost-of-living-increases, as those types of government theft hit fixed-income individuals harder than anyone else. While the cost of energy surges because of “green” mandates, when the grocery store bill tripled because of inflation, when the purchasing power of the dollar plummets because we’re running a $35.7 trillion debt, retirees still have the same amount of money to cover the bills.

Kudos to Andrea Widburg for reminding me that William Shakespeare is an excellent resource for describing all sorts of villains; Act III of All’s Well That Ends Well contains a line that could have been written about Walz:

A most notable coward, an infinite and endless liar, an hourly promise breaker, the owner of no one good quality.

So which is it? Is he just a caitiff? Or, is he just hopelessly mendacious?

Image: YouTube video screen grab.