Tim Walz is a communist wolf in goofy Midwestern clown’s clothing

As the campaign continues, there are a few things that are becoming obvious about Tim Walz: He’s a compulsive liar, which he dismisses by self-deprecatingly referring to himself as a knucklehead; he’s not the brightest bulb in the box; and he’s a mess of tics and bizarre behaviors that, in ordinary circumstances, everyone would find concerning. However, what shouldn’t be lost when viewing the clownish exterior is the fact that this guy is a radical’s radical, and nothing makes that more clear than what he’s done to education in Minnesota during his term as governor there.

Few videos more perfectly sum up the Tim Walz shtick than this visual comparison between him and the late (and endearing) Richard Simmons:

Try to unsee this 🥴🤣 pic.twitter.com/tTGmanAdUH — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) October 6, 2024

Richard Simmons was a sweet guy who wanted to help Americans lose weight and become more healthy, as he did. The same cannot be said of Tim Walz (especially because, being pudgy, he’s not sharing weight loss ideas).

Instead, Walz is more radical than anyone would realize just by looking at his 34 trips to communist China. You wouldn’t even guess it from his loyalty to the Democrat party or his passion for abortion.

If you want to know what Tim Walz really thinks, look to what he wants to teach America’s children. We get an insight into this thanks to Walz’s have appointed a guy named Brian Lozenski to head the Ethnic Studies movement in Minnesota.

For starters, Lozenski is a professor at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. As I wrote in a series of posts at Bookworm Room, even in the mid-teens of this century, Mac was already a crazy leftist college. The FIRE, a free speech organization, repeatedly reports that it’s a lousy place if you want free speech and thought.

Merely by virtue of being a faculty member at Macalester, there’s a 98% certainty that, although credentialed, Lozenski is also ignorant and wildly leftist. It turns out that both assumptions are true.

How wildly leftist is Lozenski? This wildly (emphasis mine):

The first tenet of critical race theory is that the United States as constructed is irreversibly racist. So if the nation-state as constructed is irreversibly racist, then it must be done with, it must be overthrown, right. And so we can’t be like, “Oh no, critical race theory is just about telling our stories and divers[ity].” It’s not about that. It’s about overthrow. It’s insurgent. And we, we need to be, I think, more honest with that. And it’s funny that they [so-called supremacists], you know, they don’t understand critical race theory, but they actually tell some truth when they’re like, yeah, it is anti-state. You can’t be a critical race theorist and be pro-U.S. Okay, it is an anti-state theory that says, The United States needs to be deconstructed, period. Right. Like that’s, you know, and so I think, I think it’s an interesting argument there. And that’s why I’m a critical race theorist [laughs].

Also, like all leftists, he’s a radical antisemite with that antisemitism predicated on his profound ignorance about the region. Like all leftists, rather than recognizing that the multiracial (although uni-cultural) Jews are Israel’s indigenous people, he’s sufficiently indoctrinated and ignorant to accept that the Arabs, who arrived in the region thousands of years after the Jews had settled there, are the brown-skinned indigenous people, with the Jews as the “colonizers”:

Given the devastating impact of Israeli colonialism on the lives of people across the Arab region, Palestine is a central issue for Arab students; studying Israeli settler colonialism in comparison to US settler colonialism is illuminating for all students, and at the heart of the discipline of Ethnic Studies.

(As another sign of Lozenski’s overwhelming ignorance, Arabs in Israel have one of the highest standards of living in the Muslim world, not to mention the most liberty. But facts don’t matter if you’re a leftist.)

So far, I’ve described a generic leftist in a leftist college corrupting young minds. But for Walz, that scope was too limited. Walz felt his ideas needed more reach. That’s why Walz’s education department gave Lozenki a lead role in writing the state’s ethnic studies curriculum. These are Walz’s values and the values of the Democrat party. And if Walz gets into the White House, these are the values trailing in his wake.

I know many people wish that the Republican candidate were someone other than Trump. But as the old saying goes, if wishes were horses, than beggars would ride. The reality is that Trump is the Republican nominee. That fight is over. The big fight is ensuring that the electoral demise of a Democrat ticket that explicitly (or implicitly, through their deeds, associations, and appointments) believes in open borders, a gender-confused army, unlimited abortion, a government-controlled economy, racial balkanization, sterilizing children, destroying Israel, destroying hydrocarbon energy, erasing free speech, and ending the right of self-defense.

No matter your personal feelings about Trump, that’s a fight Republicans must win. No one should allow the communist wolf in clown’s clothing make you think that this fight isn’t an existential one for the American constitutional experiment.

Image by AI