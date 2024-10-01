Tim Walz cabinet pick deletes photo from social media showing walls adorned with images of Mao Zedong and Che Guevara

Would you be surprised to learn that one of Tim Walz’s cabinet-level administrators, Ida Rukavina, has posters of history’s most notorious communists, including Mao Zedong and Che Guevara, adorning the walls of her home? No? Me neither.

Would you be surprised to learn that when someone happened to discover this via Rukavina’s social media footprint, she promptly deleted the image and won’t respond to any requests for comment from the media? Again, no? Well again, me neither.

From Alec Schemmel’s report out at Fox News:

A cabinet-level political appointee of Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz decorated the walls of her home with posters of murderous communist dictators, according to a photo posted on Facebook in December 2021 that was discovered by a Minnesota resident and shared with Fox News Digital. [snip] On Dec. 19, 2021, Rukavina posted a photo of her dog to Facebook, according to metadata attached to the image, which appears to have been deleted. In the background were clearly visible posters of communist leaders Mao Zedong and Che Guevara decorating the wall.

And, I don’t want to hear the “maybe she just likes history” line.

Schemmel also reveals that along with the posters, Rukavina also has books on these men; while I certainly don’t believe reading material to be a smoking gun, in the context of a woman who espouses hard-left political ideology, is intimately connected with an administration that has its own intimate connections to the Chinese Communist Party, and hangs portraits of communist serial killers on her walls, I’d say the evidence as to whether Rukavina is a communist or not is pretty conclusive.

I’ve read Mein Kampf, The Goebbels Diaries are not unfamiliar to me and sit as a reference text on my library shelves, and I’m unfortunately well-versed with The Communist Manifesto, Marx’s other writings, and Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals—this is of course so I can hate these ideas more accurately, and debunk them more thoroughly—BUT… the men behind these wicked writings have no place of honor on the walls of my home. Visitors and guests don’t walk into my house to find a portrait of Adolf Hitler, they won’t see a bust of Goebbels or Heinrich Himmler, and I’d never be able to stomach looking at a lazy slob like Karl Marx every time I stepped into my little library (though both my sons would instantly recognize Marx as one of the “bad guys” from their momma’s historical lectures). On the contrary, covering my walls are some of the greatest men from American history: President George Washington, esteemed generals who fought and died for liberty’s sake, and one of the most aristocratic presidents we’ve ever had.

Communists have no place in American government, starting with Ida Rukavina.

