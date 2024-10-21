Those Cheney endorsements are backfiring badly for Kamala as the Arab-American vote abandons her for Trump

Kamala Harris has some electoral strategy skills.

She "won" the endorsement of Trump-hating Liz Cheney and her endless-war pop, Dick Cheney, parading around with Liz to win votes, presumably of disaffected Bush-era Republicans. She made a big show of it. She even said she could put them in her cabinet.

Kamala Harris looks to pick off dissatisfied Republicans, to campaign with Liz Cheney, Charlie Sykes and other conservative talkershttps://t.co/rGtS9HQVGD pic.twitter.com/dXsngzv4L9 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 21, 2024

While she was touting these endorsements, saner heads recalled that Cheney lost her congressional seat in deep-red Wyoming by 37 points in the primary (66.3-28.9), a margin of loss the Washington Post said might be the biggest of the 21st century.

But that was a minor detail. Kamala got Liz Cheney's vote and Liz Cheney hated Trump, so what a 'joy' it was to tweak Trump with that endorsement. She played it loud and proud, along with that of her dad, famous warmonger Dick Cheney, author of our forever wars with all their consultant contracts.

Little did she know, it wasn't just Trumplicans watching this little song and dance from Kamala and Liz.

Turns out Arab-American voters in places like Dearborn, Michigan, were watching, too, and they weren't impressed.

Now they're abandoning her in droves.

This, after months of kowtowing to the perceived wishes of the Dearborn crowd to win Michigan. She said Israel was commiting 'genocide' in Gaza. She employed an antisemite to reach out to Arab-American voters.

🚨BREAKING: KAMALA APPOINTS RABID ANTISEMITE AS ARAB OUTREACH DIRECTOR🚨



Kamala's new head of Arab outreach accused Zionists of "controlling" American politics, echoing an antisemitic trope that suggests Jews nefariously manipulate global affairs.https://t.co/VNpjosbGOM — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) August 29, 2024

From the White House, she got Joe Biden to pursue extended appeasement in Gaza instead of just wipe the bad guys out quickly and get to rebuilding.

It's all gone to mush and Arabs are moving to Trump, or in some cases, Jill Stein, and away from her. Turns out she didn't know much about Arab-Americans at all.

Lots of them in fact, really are going to Trump:

We’re at a hipster Arab hookah bar in Dearborn #Michigan and everyone here is backing @realDonaldTrump



Kamala is collapsing pic.twitter.com/Vek091C4BG — Oubai Shahbandar (@OS26) October 17, 2024

.@realDonaldTrump just posted this clip on his Truth Social account of a CNN analyst discovering what we’ve been saying for weeks ! “Arab American business owners in Michigan would much rather vote for Trump over Kamala” pic.twitter.com/9E8W1ivX22 — Oubai Shahbandar (@OS26) October 19, 2024

Left-wing network MSNBC interviewed some Arab-Americans in the important swing state of Michigan about the election. They all say they are not voting for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/uJDotZMHgU — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 18, 2024

This is big. An Arab group in Michigan refuses to endorse a candidate for the first time ever. This is another non-endorsement for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/gt4szFqJID — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 16, 2024

Now some of it, as one observer noted in those videos above, was because of the outreach efforts of a little-known member of the Trump family, Trump's Lebanese-American Christian son-in-law, who is able to reach the Arab-American community of small business interests:

lol luckily we have a constitution so American Muslims can't really be "deported." It's also the case that the Trump campaign seems more interested in getting Arab and Muslim votes in Michigan than Kamala is: https://t.co/jbHUXXuVCO https://t.co/AS8yrOU2xu — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) October 19, 2024

That would make sense. Arabs love the peace brought by President Trump to the Middle East through the highly successful Abraham Accords.

Arabs and Jews were living in harmony on this pact with Arab states flocking to sign up to it, as new trade pacts, new flight routes and new exchanges blossomed from it like flowers after a heavy storm. All of this would be terrific for business -- growing a business, prospering in a business, upgrading a business with Israeli tech -- it wouldn't get any better, and the Arab-American community is loaded with entrepreneurs and small businesses.

All that's gone now, and the war industry is now paramount with Biden, Harris, and their war-profiteering cronies and appeasers.

Who wouldn't want less of that? And that points the finger to the face of this endless war industry, Liz Cheney herself, who while not a Bidenite appeaser, has always been all in on 'America power' as the neocons called it, which was all about expanding the war industry and letting wars go on forever.

Arabs remember how bad that was -- recall the humongous civilian toll in Afghanistan, as this 2021 New Yorker article so eloquently laid out.

You would hate war forever, particularly the Cheney way of endless war, with that kind of picture, so the Arab-American position is pretty reasonable.

Which explains the indicators that this Cheney endorsement didn't go over well with Arab-Americans -- and if anything, backfired.



Hey Michigan, especially Arabs, Kamala is bringing one the Architects of the Iraqi War, @Liz_Cheney to the state. Remember, she and her father are responsible for the THOUSANDS of dead Iraqis and Americans.



If Kamala becomes president, we will be thrown into WW3 and your… — Zeinab Berry (@ZenabBerry12) October 21, 2024

Every Arab American in Michigan should be concerned that Kamala Harris has been endorsed by Dick Cheney the torture mastermind behind Abu Ghraib. Vote accordingly. pic.twitter.com/3yJVKzVk3Y — Dr. G. Russian Bot (@overitall69) October 3, 2024

Has a campaign ever done something as stupid as Harris did when she appeared with Liz Cheney and welcomed her endorsement?



She ended up ticking off Muslims more while gaining no new voters. Who cares about Cheney except David Brooks and David French? What an own goal. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 19, 2024

Gotta agree with this. In her urge to Get Trump, Kamala offered Liz Cheney the world, claiming to be wonderfully bipartisan and all. But all she ended up doing was repelling Arab-American voters, who are now boarding the Trump train.

Was it worth it, Kamala? As I said earlier, she's some strategist, which tells us a lot about her leadership judgment.

Trump brought peace. Kamala took an endorsement from endless war. No wonder it backfired.

Image: Twitter meme / screen shot

