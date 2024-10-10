This election isn’t Trump versus Harris ...

Kamala Harris is running as the Democrat candidate against Republican Donald Trump, but in reality, Trump is facing a 100-year development of a Progressive government monolith.

Harris is merely the “Borg Queen” who acts as the voice of this monolithic, massive, solid government cube.

It is so out of control in its reach and power, that it has become effectively its own separate entity. How our own government turned into a kind of living, breathing machine in its own right, and how it lives apart from the American people who are constitutionally its master, is something that should be kept in mind as the election nears.

Trump and his team face the ultimate corporate restructuring job, and that is probably the most rational, pragmatic way to look at the tasks ahead after Trump is elected and forms his working team. Trump has the right instinct for this, and is why he discusses shutting down various government departments and agencies, and streamlining government activities. The government machine resists that, of course, because it has effectively “coded” the human instinct for survival and perpetuation.

One of our greatest conservative legal scholars, Richard A. Epstein, who for years taught at the University of Chicago Law school, and at NYU Law, has been among the most astute, elegant critics of this uncontrolled government growth, and the impact this has had on America as an experiment in limited, circumscribed government:

“It is difficult to identify any one person who bears unique responsibility for the current condition. Buy if I had to name one constellation of ideas that has exerted disproportionate influence, it would be the stunning persistence in the United States of Progressive thought, which more than any other intellectual movement has driven the overall expansion in the size of government for the past 100 years. The chief source of difficulty in the United States lies in the expansion of direct regulation through the administrative state at the national, state, and local levels.”

Epstein’s essay, “The Legacy of Progressive Thought,” is worth reading in its entirety. It provides the right kind of perspective and analysis necessary as Americans work together to understand and solve, this overbuilt, overbearing system of government that Trump knows must be subject to both a corporate-like reorganization, and a fundamental correction in political philosophy toward classical liberal constitutionalism and the genius of private enterprise.

Matthew G. Andersson is a venture founder and former CEO. He has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Financial Times, the National Academy of Sciences, and the 2001 Pulitzer Prize report by the Chicago Tribune. He received the Silver Anvil award from the Public Relations Society of America and has testified to the U.S. Senate. He is a graduate of the University of Chicago and the University of Texas at Austin where he worked with economist and White House national security advisor W.W. Rostow at the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

