They are calling it ‘narcoterrorism’

Over time, we've associated car bombs with terrorism. We saw some of that in Afghanistan and Iraq. Israel has seen a lot of it over the years. Well, they are now seeing it in Mexico. Let's check out the story:

Two car bombs exploded in the Mexican state of Guanajuato on Thursday, Oct. 24, in what state officials have described as an act of “narcoterrorism.” The explosives went off in the southern municipalities of Acámbaro and Jerécuaro, just miles outside of Guanajuato’s border with the State of Mexico (Edoméx). The Acámbaro explosion, which occurred outside of the local police station, left three local police officers injured in its wake. Numerous schools and businesses in the municipalities said they had suspended operations for the day after the car bombs went off.

A day ago, a Mexican friend told me that people are in a bit of shock. After all, to paraphrase another friend, Mexico's had a lot of problems over the years but car explosions is not one of them. Let me add that I've taken many trips to Mexico before, even lived there for four years working for U.S. company, and cars exploding is not among them.

Over the last month, Mexico has been hearing a lot about violence in the news. In the state of Guerrero, on the Pacific coast and home to Acapulco, the mayor was decapitated. In Sinaloa, or closer to the border, a truck was discovered with at least five dead bodies. And now lovely and colonial Guanajuato has been shaken by two car explosions.

So far, no policy shift from the administration that wants to hug its way to peace with criminals.

Image: PxHere