The Trump interview: strategic rambling

I watched the Joe Rogan interview of Donald Trump (available here). The whole thing, all three hours, and came away with two immediate, and relatively obvious, observations: (1) There is no way Kamala Harris could do that, and (2) Trump’s rambling style is a bit annoying.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Trump’s detractors, desperate to damage him in any way possible as election day nears and the momentum has shifted his way are claiming he’s demented and point to his rambling style as proof. Nothing has worked. You suddenly think Trump’s demented and you didn’t notice Joe Biden was senile for four years? “He’s literally Hitler” has the same non-effect as calling him “racist.” “He groped me 30 years ago and I just remembered it—sort of” isn’t working either, despite invoking Jeffrey Epstein, who didn’t kill himself.

Trump’s memory is acute, his command of facts and history is sharp, and he’s personalizing his answers, which is smart not only for a business leader but for a politician. When Trump begins to ramble in response to a question, he invariably remembers the question—never forgot it--and gets back to it after adding color. No word salads. No deer-in-the-headlights pauses. No manic, insecure cackling.

This isn’t a sign of dementia, someone who can’t focus, but of a man with enormous experience, an inexhaustible reservoir of information, and a man who understands people and can read an audience. As Rogan noted when he was pointing out how Trump is so different from other politicians: “you have comedic instincts,” Trump acknowledged he did “the weave,” but always comes back to the topic, but other politicians—Kamala Harris—“end up in the wilderness.”

But he repeats himself all the time! Sure. It’s a much better version of the voiced pause—“um,” “uh,”—which gives Trump a moment to focus his thoughts, while simultaneously emphasizing points. In speech and debate terms, it might be better not to do that, but it’s a smart way to deal with that very human issue.

I’d prefer he generally be more concise. I used to teach speech and debate, but what he’s doing works. He’s a New York City developer! That’s a NYC, bull s***ing, abrasive style.

If that’s true, why does half the country hate him so much they have terminal Trump Derangement Syndrome? That’s politics. Every Republican candidate in modern times was literally Hitler, including Ronald Reagan. Rogan made the point well invoking an episode of The View where the ladies drooled over Trump, and that was only about nine years ago, before he became President. To Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs), any Republican is Hitler, demented, evil, a rapist, a dictator, whatever they think might stick. Had Trump not decided to run again, there would have been no coordinated lawfare against him.

Trump’s three hours make clear Kamala Harris could never do a three-hour interview, even with the friendliest interviewer. She can’t manage less than an hour. Her handlers know that; they declined Rogan’s interview offer. While he might “weave,” Trump invariably and directly answers questions, sprinkling in facts, history, personal anecdotes, and touching on innumerable vital issues. Harris doesn’t. Ever. Her answers are so non-responsive, so ridiculous, even 60 Minutes had to dramatically and dishonestly edit their brief interview to try to make her look at least a little rational and responsive.

The difference is stark. Trump isn’t at all afraid to state his policies and beliefs. He has four years of accomplishment. Harris has no accomplishments, no successes, and knows if she reveals her policies and intentions, she’s doomed. She’s constantly flip flopping, even claiming she had no responsibilities at all in the Harris/Biden Administration and also claiming she was the “last person in the room” when momentous decisions were made.

Donald Trump is, to use an overused term, “authentic.” He wears the same clothing everywhere. He treats everyone sincerely. He doesn’t adopt fake accents, change his speech patterns or vocabulary, and really enjoys interacting with people of all kinds. He’s confident and comfortable “in his own skin.” Not so Harris who is the dictionary definition of an astroturf candidate. And he learns. Coming within inches of death humbled him, even opened him to God. Harris makes fun of faith and ridicules Christians, and particularly Catholics. He also learned this:

“But I will say that it always comes back to the same answer," Trump said. "The biggest mistake I made was I picked some people, I picked some great people, you know, but you don't think about that. I picked some people that I shouldn't have picked. I picked a few people that I shouldn't have picked."

That introspection alone bodes well for America’s future in a second Trump term.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.