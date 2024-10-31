The single-issue abortion voters have painted themselves into a corner

The only thing Kamala Harris has going for her is her extreme position on abortion.

She has nothing else.

The Biden regime has been a disaster by every criterion – domestic (unlimited immigration), foreign policy (wars on three fronts), economic (disastrous inflation), military (eviscerated and transgenderized). Harris supports no restrictions on abortion up to and including birth.

When pushed on this, she says it’s not true but it is.

Harris and all her pro-abortion apostles scream at crowds about how Trump would ban abortion – a lie. He has said repeatedly that he would never sign a federal ban on abortion. They say that since Roe was overturned, “women are dying” when in fact more abortions have been performed since Roe was overturned. They tout cases like the woman who died because, they say, she had no access to abortion when in fact she died as result of the abortion pill, mifepristone, not because she could not get an abortion. That drug is not nearly as safe as Planned Parenthood would have women believe.

But give the abortion proponents an excuse to blame those who know the procedure should be limited to fifteen weeks and they act as if those who object to killing a fetus that could survive outside the womb are murderers. So committed to their “no restrictions” position, they are airing an ad telling women they should lie to their husbands and vote for Harris to protect the freedom to abort a baby at any time throughout nine months of pregnancy.

During their debates, both Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, vehemently denied that they favor the no restrictions position but they do.

Numerous babies born alive in Minnesota have been killed; that is government-sanctioned murder.

So, they, the Harris/Walz campaign lie repeatedly about this issue.

But here’s the thing: They claim to represent the safety of women and girls but ignore the constant threats to women and girls who are increasingly victims of rape, torture, and murder by any of the vast numbers of illegal migrants they are so determined to welcome into our country. Every member of the Democrat party has voted against closing the border. Every Democrat has voted against citizenship as a requirement to vote. They do not care about the Constitution or the law! They care about their agenda and their uninterrupted power to implement it.

The access to unrestricted abortion is vastly more important to the left than the crimes committed by migrants, even those committed against children, girls and women. As everyone knows by now, Kamala Harris takes no responsibility for the rapes and deaths of the girls and women tortured and killed since they opened the border to all comers.

She. Does. Not. Care!

The safety, welfare and futures of individual Americans are of no concern to Biden, Harris or any Democrat currently serving in Congress. We know this because they vote that way. They vote for disallowing proof of citizenship to vote, even though it is against the law for non-citizens to vote. The left needs to cheat and they have developed countless ways to do it.

So, the unrestricted access to abortion is all the Harris campaign has and they continue to use it as a cudgel, a threat. They need both men and women to believe that without the unimpeded access to abortion up to and including birth, life as we know it is over, damned by the results of promiscuous and unprotected sex and the resulting births of unwanted babies who interfere with their mothers’ lives, and perhaps even the lives and futures of their fathers’ lives. God forbid a young person take responsibility for an unplanned child. Never mind that our fertility is dropping to dangerously low levels.

Our left, as currently constituted, is all about deprivation (equity), downsizing and depopulation along with all their other demented policies that are intent upon destroying what the Founders envisioned, a nation of truly free people, unsurveilled and unharassed by their government.

Kamala Harris has no children. She claims to have “raised” her step-children who were adults or nearly adults when she married Doug Emhoff, a man of suspect morality when it comes to women.

It is clear to any actual parent that she has no clue about what it means to raise children to be good citizens. Chances are she has no tolerance for kids, so being fervently pro-abortion without restrictions is naturally the position she embraces. Her entire life has been one of sleeping her way from one government job after another. Sad to say, there is a reason she is known as “heels-up Harris.” Abortion as birth control is the mantra of women with no concept of the value of life. One only has to watch Ben Shapiro’s conversation with an articulate but thoroughly demented young woman who could not grasp the difference between an abortion and a C-section! Ben explains that one produces a live baby, the other ends the life of a fetus. She could not accept this fact! This has to be seen to be believed.

In the end, today’s leftists are a crass, amoral bunch of anti-Constitutionalists who, as a collective, would rather elect a woman so unqualified for the office of president, she may well get us all nuked than re-elect a man who supports abortion with a fifteen-week limit with the obvious exceptions, rape and incest. They ignore Trump’s record as a great president on the economy and foreign policy; his term was defined by peace and prosperity. It is this cabal of pro-abortion Democrats who so enthusiastically support and defend the invasion of vast numbers of venal criminals who prey on our children, women and girls.

How do they reconcile their blatant hypocrisy? They cannot. Go figure.

