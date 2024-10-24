The North Koreans are coming....

We learned that North Korea is sending troops to support the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Let's check the story:

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday there is evidence that North Korea has sent troops to Russia, as South Korea’s spy chief told lawmakers that 3,000 North Korean troops are in the country receiving training on drones and other equipment before being deployed to battlefields in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters during a visit to Rome, Austin said “What exactly they are doing? Left to be seen. These are things that we need to sort out,” according to a video posted by the Washington Post. If the troops join the war in Ukraine on Russia’s side, it will be “a very, very serious issue,” Austin said, adding it would have an impact in Europe and in the Indo-Pacific region.

Okay, Mr. Secretary. I get it that it's serious, but what are you going to do about it?

Why is North Korea sending troops to fight Russia's war? My guess is that they want something in return, sort of like when Castro sent Cuban troops to fight the USSR's wars in Africa. Castro got paid with more economic subsidies and Kim wants weapons and more.

According to the story, we are talking about 10,000 soldiers. It will definitely help Putin, who needs men after some of the losses that his army has taken. It will definitely scare Ukraine, who may have to ask the West, i.e. U.S,, for more help.

It's a mess and it just shows you how the bad guys don't fear the Biden administration. The world watched Afghanistan's exit, the collapse of U.S. borders and a U.S. President who doesn't inspire confidence.

I'm usually an optimist, but it's going to be frightening if the world gets involved in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Image: Office of the Secretary of Defense