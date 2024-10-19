The newest AT/Rasmussen Reports poll shows Trump at +2 in Nevada

Three weeks ago in Nevada, in the American Thinker/Rasmussen Reports poll, Trump was up by one point, and the Republican senatorial candidate, Sam Brown, was down by ten. It turns out that things can change a lot in three weeks. Not only has Trump advanced to a two-point lead in the latest poll, but Brown now leads by two points as well. It turns out that voters who increasingly distrust the government and are dismayed by the quality of their lives want to “turn the page”...away from Democrats and toward Trump.

Rasmussen Reports polled 748 Like Voters (“LVs”) in Nevada. As in other states (e.g., Ohio), Nevada’s likely voters are soured on Democrats and what’s going on in Washington, D.C. As noted, Trump now leads Harris by 49% to 47%. Moreover, Nevada’s voters view Trump as the more competent candidate (48%-46%).

Trump’s lead is reflected on down-ballot matters. Asked about their generic congressional preferences, the LVs favored Republicans over Democrats by a stunning 10 points (56% to 46%). And while Republican Sam Brown trailed Democrat Jacky Rosen by ten points in September, he now leads her, 49%-47%. When asked to rank America’s greatest enemies, whether foreign or domestic, China (23%) and the Democrat party (22%) led the pack, with Republicans trailing pretty far behind (15%).

Seventy-five percent of Nevada’s LVs want to see major changes in Washington, with only 19% satisfied with business as usual. Fifty-eight percent of them want to see all votes counted on election day, and I’m sure this is connected to the fact that (something voters view as a bulwark against vote fraud), and 70% of them are worried that cheating will affect the election. Forty-eight percent of them are also worried that we’re heading to a civil war, without only 40% saying that’s not likely.

Fifty-seven percent of Nevada’s LVs do not trust the federal government. Finally, a full 85% feel that Congress needs to spend more money on Americans facing disasters than on illegal aliens (7%).

Nevadans’ biggest priorities are the economy (38%), the border (19%) and abortion (15%). When they look at what they want the incoming administration to make as its priorities, they rank them as illegal immigration (31%), rising prices (29%), and abortion rights (20%).

As has been the case with all the polls that AT/Rasmussen Reports have conducted, Nevadans don’t like what’s been happening in America. Fifty-nine percent say they are not better off now than they were four years ago, and 53% don’t think their children will be doing well in the future.

You can see all the results at Rasmussen Reports.