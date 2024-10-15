The New York Times downplays Kamala's plagiarism, in line with the media's history of dishonest acts

Kamala Harris clearly plagiarized her 2009 book, "Smart on Crime," touting her virtues as a prosecutor.

That's the finding of Chris Rufo of the Manhattan Institute, who has taken down many a puffed up intellectual and university president with rock-solid proofs of dishonesty.

Now he's found the same with Kamala, but instead of asking for her resignation, as happened with at least one ivy league university president, they're pretending it's a nothingburger.

Basically, they're doing what they always do when Democrat candidates get caught with their hands in the till -- pretending it doesn't exist, or is the work of fevered conservative imaginations.

Here's their headline on this scandal:

Will they be able to hide Kamala's plagiarism in the same way they hid the Biden family corruption in 2020?

If they cover it at all, they will pretend it doesn't matter.

Or maybe they will have 51 lying intelligence people call it Russian disinformation.

Bill Clinton blamed Trump for illegals committing crimes but then admitted that a Georgia nurse died at the hands of an illegal because Biden and Harris didn't do their job of protecting the border from criminal intruders.

Clinton says we need illegals to come across becuase our birth rate is low but he doesn't blame abortion.

CBS will hide the transcript of Kamala and ABC will pretend that Venezuelan gangs taking over whole apartment buildings are a small problem.

Tim Walz, Biden, and Harris all love to lie about their resumes.

Biden had a huge fire at his house, he claimed, which he then said was just as bad as hurricanes and Walz said he handled weapons in war. That was belied by his sorry hunting expedition where he demonstrated all the gun-handling skill of Elmer Fudd.

Biden claimed he was a truck driver, Walz claimed he was a big hunter, and Kamala claims she grew up middle class and worked at McDonald's.

The media will also work very hard to hide the fact that Democrats support an open border and support men destroying women's sports. They support abortion on demand, support destroying the oil industry, and support forcing Americans to buy EV cars whether they want them or not.

The media has a tough job hiding the truth from Americans but they did manage to hide Biden's lack of mental acuity and corruption for years.

Yet they still peddle the lie that Trump is a puppet of Putin. They have spread that lie for eight years now.

And now they're pretending that Kamala Harris isn't a plagiarist.

