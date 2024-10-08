The Negative Pregnant principle

As the 2024 Presidential campaign has unfolded, a continuous theme from the Left and even NeverTrumpers is that Trump has not spelled out his policy agenda. That is a complete lie, for he has done so over and over again. It is a case of projection. Given the fact that their candidate has been so sparse on specifics, the Democrats have tried to project that obvious shortcoming onto Trump.

Yet something else beyond projection is also going on. It is the deliberate failure to recognize the principle of the Negative Pregnant. That is, not only has Trump directly articulated his policy positions, but he has also done so by negative Implication when criticizing Harris.

For example, when he criticizes Harris for her underwhelming performance as Border Czar for repeatedly lying to the American People that the border is secure, for inviting the invasion of many millions by offering free food, free housing, free medical care, free education, and even free cash, and for immediately stopping completion of the border wall even where the materials were already stockpiled close at hand, Trump is implicitly declaring that he would perform to close the border, that he would tell the truth that it is far from secure, that he would stop the indiscriminate distribution of freebies, and that he would recommence building the wall.

When he criticizes Harris for supporting men competing in women’s sports, he is also saying he would be against that insult to women. When he says it was wrong for Harris to come out against fracking, he is implicitly reminding voters of his policy to "Drill, Baby, Drill", and to achieve energy independence for America, When he criticizes his opponent for the massive overregulation that stifles innovation, he is saying that he would (as he did in his first term) cut back on the regulatory burden. When he accuses Harris of supporting government lawfare against political opponents, he is declaring he would stop such outrages against the Constitution. Examples like this can go on and on, whether as to raising taxes (or not), supporting coerced gun buybacks (or not), government directing social media what to censor (or not), and so on.

Ironically, but without any sense of irony, the Left complains both that Trump has not explained his policy positions but is also criticizing Harris for hers.

The syllogism is thus clear:

1) All persons with common sense recognize implicitly how the Negative Pregnant works.

2) The Left does not recognize it.

Ergo, the Left has no common sense.

