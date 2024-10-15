The National Border Patrol Council publicly endorses Donald J. Trump for president

Forget the stylishly dressed wannabe president’s hot air photo op about protecting the U.S. border from the illegal invasion. She may have impressed the know-nothing reporters. but the people on the front lines protecting our borders—the border patrol personnel—aren’t fooled. They know who really cares about protecting our country from this totally illegal invasion and—oh, what not a surprise—it isn’t the current vice president, Kamala Harris who has done nothing but incentivize illegal crossings for the past four years.

Publicly stating who really appreciates the valor of the border patrol agents protecting the U.S., the National Border Patrol Council, the union of border patrol agents, has come out and put it into words, endorsing Donald J. Trump for president:

On behalf of the 16,000 men and women represented by the National Border Patrol Council, we strongly support and endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) October 14, 2024

They’re on the front lines; they’re speaking—and endorsing—from experience. Under the first Trump administration illegal immigration plummeted; under the present Biden-Harris regime it has skyrocketed; if—oh no!—Harris is elected, it will leap higher. Trump gratefully acknowledged this brave endorsement, thanking the union.

At a public rally for Trump in Arizona on Sunday, president of the NBPC, Paul Perez, described Trump as the “only man” that can fix the mess made by the Biden-Harris disaster team; from Fox News:

‘If we allow border czar Harris to win this election, every city, every community in this great country is going to go to hell,’ Perez said. ‘The untold millions of people unvetted, who she has allowed into this country that are committing murders, rapes, robberies, burglaries and every other crime will continue to put our country in peril. ‘Only one man can fix that. That is Donald J. Trump,’ he continued. ‘He has always stood with the men and women who protect this border, who put their lives on the line for the country.’

Those on the front lines speak from experience. We must listen. And then act—and vote—accordingly.

