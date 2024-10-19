The migrant industrial complex constructs huge new structures in southern Mexico for moving migrants north -report

The Center for Immigration Studies' Todd Bensman, who's done groundbreaking reporting on the border surge, has been in southern Mexico documenting what is going on there and in Central America as the election battles out in the U.S.

He found this:

A new MASS ILLEGAL MIGRATION MALL going up fast in Tapachula, Mexico that’ll house UN agencies and nonprofit migration-help groups under one convenient one-stop shop roof. This multipurpose building shows all are bullish on a prosperous future for industrialized mass migration pic.twitter.com/oUaTUcKEFO — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) October 19, 2024

This, despite his earlier reporting that migrants are anticipating a Trump victory in November, and making a rush towards the U.S., before the anticipated drawbridge will be pulled. Bensman reports that Trump is known as 'el diablo' to the would-be illegal border crossers.

So the idea of building a huge permanent complex to house migrants, United Nations agencies, and NGOs would almost seem counterintuitive, given that migrants are unlikely to have it as good as they have had it under the Harris-Biden administration, with Border Patrol enforcers ordered to escort them on in, vetted or not.

You don't lay down a what must be a billion dollars on a construction project that won't be able to achieve its purpose, which in this case, is industrializing the migration process and making illegal border crossings a permanent and established feature of entrance to the U.S.

And yet, they are. If you look at Bensman's video, and compare the size of the structure to the tiny cars next to it, you can see that it's a Behemoth, a ziggurat, a beacon for the gathering and shepherding of migrants.

Nations such as Japan have apparently contributed $1.9 million towards some of the costs, and as it is likely a United Nations project, probably others, too.

But answers to who is building this migrant Behemoth and how they think they're going to force President Trump to take in their gathered migrants from their 'conveyor belt' is unknown.

One observer noticed that figures were not exactly adding up so far as she could tell:

A handful of IOM grants to NGOs in Mexico, Jan-Mar 2024. Not much data, and nothing over $87,805. pic.twitter.com/TMhMhUqVpZ — Kimberly “Kim” Wexler MA JD (@KimWexlerMAJD) October 19, 2024

Which underlines just how sneaky and non-transparent this project seems to be.

If they're building a huge migrant gathering complex for the journey northward, it would seem they are attempting to institutionalize this phenomenon and have some kind of inside word that the fix is in and President Trump will lose the election. After that, they'll rev up their migrant conveyor belt and make illegal, unvetted migration into the U.S, at the numbers they determine, the new normal. If Kamala Harris is elected, that's exactly what will happen. If President Trump is elected, they may wait it out, they may flood the U.S. with international lawfare to force him to take all comers, or they may have word that he will never be 'allowed' to take office.

The plan of course, is to normalize illegal migration and effectively erase the U.S.'s legal borders. They'll send the migrants in, and the U.S. taxpayers will pay for them -- and pay, and pay, and pay. That's all the better from their perspective, to have two dependent classes for the Democrats to minister to. After that, they'll expand the operation to send even more migrants until the final end is clear, a complete change in the electorate.

It sounds like a terrible project that is overdue to be shut down. At a minimum, we need more information on this. But if Trump is elected, it will be a day-one task to deinstitutionalize the migrant surge, given the apparent masterplan to institutionalize illegal immigration into the U.S. for as long as it takes to change the electorate.

Image: Twitter screen grab