The left despises beauty and excellence

A recent P.J. Media post noted that Newsweek's Marni Rose McFall penned a 2,000-word article denigrating SNL’s Sydney Sweeney for being a “conservative hot girl.”

The nerve!

McFall sniffed, "Sweeney appears to have kicked off the latest wave of conservative hot girls at a time when conventional beauty standards have been adopted as a purported antidote to 'wokeness.'"

McFall also seems to place RNC national spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko and Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna into the same made-up category.

And her preposterously petty disdain for attractive conservative women is shared by others, including Bournemouth University's Amy Tatum, who added: "This focus on 'hot girls' is a way for the right in the U.S. to fight back against perceptions of 'wokeness.’”

Or it could be simple appreciation for femininity and beauty.

Which doesn’t sit well with so-called progressives in any case. The post noted that “diversity, equity, and inclusion advocates have discouraged admiration of beauty due to its exclusivity, implying that exclusion equates to hate.”

Which might explain why Luna’s primary opponent threatened to have Luna assassinated via a Russian-Ukrainian hit squad. There is such a thing as a “Russian-Ukrainian hit squad?” Though the two nations are engaged in a lengthy and brutal war, they can get together every now and then to take out an American politician or two? Really? Maybe that explains the two attempted assassinations of Trump.

Anyway, according to a recording obtained by Politico, Luna’s primary opponent, an establishment Republican of the RINO variety, said in part: “I really don’t want to have to end anybody’s life for the good of the people of the United States of America. That will break my heart. But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done.” That sounds remarkably like what so many Democrats/Progressives/TDS sufferers have said about Donald Trump.

The Left seeks to deface and destroy everything: buildings, sports, language, art, education, dialogue, the media, movies, music, history, the economy, dignity, security. Among other things. It hates tradition, hates excellence, hates achievement, hates beauty, and fears and despises the truth. Todays supposed ‘progressives’ would take us back to the Dark Ages. They are the opposite of the Founders, they are the destroyers. They are the opposite of Howard Roark. They don’t want to build beautiful buildings, they want to burn them down. They don’t value independence of mind, they praise group think and the herd mentality. They deface statues, buildings, and people. They don’t want to contribute to society, they want to sow division, hatred, and chaos.

They don’t want to Make America Great Again, they want to destroy her.

Beauty, like excellence and integrity, irks them…because these are standards they cannot-- or do not wish to-- attain.

Beauty and competence? It’s Easier to tout ugliness and sloth.

Image: Pixabay. via Pexels // Pixabay License