The DOJ sues Virginia to force the state to maintain non-citizens on the voting rolls

The Harris-Biden administration claims that Americans who object to the millions of illegal aliens who have flooded America, especially during the last 3.75 years, are hate-filled racists. In reality, Americans who object are pragmatists: They know that America is stable only with an enforceable border and the rule of law, and they know that the Democrats are trying to game elections with illegal aliens. As to that last point, nothing more perfectly illustrates it than the fact that the DOJ just sued Virginia to force it to keep non-citizens on the voting rolls.

Virginia has laws requiring the state to clean its voting rolls. Per §24.2-427B. mandates that “The general registrar shall promptly cancel the registration of (i) all persons known by him to be deceased; (ii) all persons known by him to be disqualified to vote by reason of a felony conviction or adjudication of incapacity; (iii) all persons known by him not to be United States citizens,” with that last point listing various ways to determine whether someone is not a citizen. Under §24.2-428, the state election department has an obligation to conduct “regular periodic review of registration records.”

Image: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. YouTube screen grab.

Months before the election—in early August—Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order requiring that Virginia implement myriad security procedures to improve election integrity. Amongst these requirements was a reminder that the Commissioner of the Department of Elections had to certify that the voter rolls were cleaned following long-standing Virginia laws (laws, mind you, that have been periodically updated long after Jim Crow ended).

This ought to have been very straightforward. But as the tide is turning against Kamala, nothing is straightforward for the Democrats who control the DOJ.

That’s why, yesterday, the DOJ announced that it’s suing Virginia for daring to purge non-citizens from its voter rolls. The DOJ ostensibly did so under the provisions of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA), which requires purging names 90 days before federal elections. Of course, we know that the DOJ is very selective in it how it enforces America’s laws, so there’s more going on than just an alleged NVRA violation.

Well, here’s the “more”: Kristen Clarke, an Assistant Attorney General, is the person behind this lawsuit. She is an open anti-white, antisemitic racist who used to write about black people’s genetic superiority. The ideological violence of her views is matched by her own violence. In 2021, she lied to the Senate about the fact that she was arrested for attacking her ex-husband with a knife, when slashed his finger to the bone.

This is the woman who has suddenly decided that Virginia’s efforts to clean its voter rolls must be stopped immediately. She’s found a law that she wants to enforce.

Why would she do that?

Maybe it’s because, all Democrat assertions to the contrary, illegal aliens are being given the opportunity to and—because of vast holes in the system—actually are registering to vote across America. And while it’s true that they’re not registering in the millions, in close elections, having a few hundred or thousand names on the voter rolls could be enough to shift the outcome.

You may have noticed that I carefully said “having their names on the voter rolls” rather than just asserting that they’re voting. I did that because those names on the voter rolls are just as valuable as the names on headstones in the cemetery were for Democrats in a pre-digital age. These illegal aliens are in the system, and, especially through electronic manipulation, even if they don’t personally show up to vote, their names are being used to vote. By a strange coincidence, their votes are always for Democrats.

The suit against Virginia reflects a real concern in the Democrat party that this reliably Democrat state, which shocked everyone by electing a Republican governor, may be going rogue. Harris currently has a 6.4-point average lead in Virginia, which looks solid. However, in 2020, Biden’s 9.6-point victory in Virginia by 9.6 points fell short of his almost 12-point polling lead. Going further back, in 2016, Hillary had an almost 13-point lead in Virginia but won that state by only 5.4 points.

In other words, Virginia voters often poll Democrat and vote Republican. Given Virginians’ deep dissatisfaction with Harris-Biden policies, what they do in the privacy of the polling booths may be even worse this year for Democrats than in past years.

Even more worrisome for Democrats is the fact that blacks, who are 19% of Virginia’s population, are peeling away from Kamala. No wonder Obama was scolding young black men, trying to force them back onto the plantation. Democrats must be panicking because of Harris’s unusually narrow polling lead in Virginia and her generally weakening hold on black voters.

When Democrats panic, lawfare always comes to their rescue. Sadly, the federal courts in Virginia are Democrat-controlled, so don’t expect a good outcome from this litigation. If you’re in Virginia, be sure to vote and, if you can, vote early. More than ever, every legal vote counts to offset every illegal alien vote.

