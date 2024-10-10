Susan Rice points the finger at Trump, suggests he violated the Logan Act

This is just one of many October surprises to interfere in the election by the sycophantic media and other Democrats, from an article at The Hill, via Yahoo News:

Susan Rice: Trump’s reported calls with Putin appear illegal Former White House adviser and United Nations ambassador Susan Rice called out former President Trump over a report that he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin at least seven times since leaving office, suggesting such calls would violate the Logan Act. The law, which makes it illegal for American citizens to negotiate with foreign governments in dispute with the United States without prior approval, was introduced in 1799 and is meant to prevent unauthorized diplomacy from undermining the current administration’s position. Trump’s adherence to the Logan Act was raised after a new book by the journalist Bob Woodward alleged the current Republican nominee has repeatedly spoken with Putin since leaving office in early 2021.

It’s only October 10, and already this month, the media has pushed out several “surprises,” but these are more like calculated ambushes than anything genuinely surprising.

First: They disposed of black Republican Mark Robinson running in North Carolina’s gubernatorial race, with an unverified story of things he supposedly said around fifteen years ago. CNN reported this story and the rest of the media just repeated it like it was true without evidence—it appears the story worked because Robinson is toast. Why didn’t the media report on it before the primary if it were true?

Next, we saw Judge Tanya Chutkan unseal Jack Smith’s charges related to 2020, four whole years ago, as if people haven’t heard the story before. Of course though, the media acted like this is the first time the public has heard their pitch, as they’re essentially a collective organism seeking to destroy President Trump.

Now, they have this unverified story about Trump maybe violating the Logan Act, from partisan hack Bob Woodward with no evidence, but they widely repeat it. This was supposedly from an anonymous source, and has been denied, but the media doesn’t care. They act like they won’t report anything until they verify the story, but that is obviously not true.

It is no different than the eleven-year-old story about Trump saying the p****-word right before the 2016 election. The media and Hollywood acted like they have never used or heard that word, as they sought to elect Hillary Clinton.

These are also the same people who cheered when Kamala brings rappers onstage for events, rappers who use the very same language (and worse).

The story about Russian collusion is still widely reported as if it were true, despite it being a fictional hit piece paid for by the DNC and Hillary. It is, and has always been, a massive fraud.

Meanwhile there are several horrible stories about Kamala's husband—a man the media paints as a hunk—being a misogynistic pig, but the media somehow doesn't care. (See those stories here and here.)

The media also acts like there are no legitimate complaints about the Bidne-Harris response to the hurricanes. They act like it is all misinformation. Of course they still trash George W. Bush about Katrina though

Where was the media’s outrage when it was revealed that John Kerry had allegedly violated the Logan Act?

Iran foreign minister reveals John Kerry kept in touch about Israeli covert operations ​Iran’s foreign minister claimed in a leaked recording that former US Secretary of State John Kerry told him about over 200 covert Israeli attacks on Iranian interests in Syria during former President Donald Trump’s administration. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in the leaked recording obtained by the New York Times and Iran International that the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the country’s supreme leader kept him in the dark about government negotiations and military operations, and that he was receiving intel from Kerry. ‘It was former US Foreign Secretary John Kerry who told me Israel had launched more than 200 attacks on Iranian forces in Syria,’ he said.

The media operatives supporting the Democrat elites are the ones who are dangerous to our elections, and they seek to destroy anyone who gets in their way. What they did to Judge Kavanaugh, Judge Thomas, white Christian boys, Trump, and everyone else who won’t fall in line is disgusting and immoral.

Image: Public domain.