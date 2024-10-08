So I'm not the only man who doesn't get Kamala

On Sunday, Andrea Mitchell of NBC sort of broke the news.

Here is the story:

NBC News chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell said Sunday on “Meet the Press” that Vice President Kamala Harris has to “double down” on doing serious interviews because she is not polling well with male voters. Mitchell said, “They have to double down on doing more interviews and serious interviews because what I’m hearing from Democratic and Republican business people and a lot of men. She has such a big problem with men. I think there’s an undercount of the Trump vote. I think there’s misogyny in all of this, black and white men, big problem.” She added, “Also, in the business world, they don’t think she is serious. They don’t think she’s a heavyweight. A lot of this is gender, but she’s got to be more specific about her economic plans.”

Get serious, girl, or something like that.

Mitchell had to add that this has something to do with her gender or reference to men not being comfortable with a woman president.

As a man, I don't buy that. Two of the greatest leaders of my lifetime were women, Golda Meir of Israel and Margaret Thatcher of the U.K. No one had any doubts about their seriousness.

VP Harris doesn't fit the Thatcher or Meir model.

Harris is a shallow woman who can't answer deep questions.

That's her problem, not her gender.

Will VP Harris start doing serious interviews?

Probably not because she can't be serious.

