Saboteur: Joe Biden sings Kamala’s praise, calls her a ‘major player’ in everything he’s done as president

Hell hath no fury like a (Joe) Biden scorned—and it sure is quite a treat for spectators like myself:

Biden on Kamala: “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done.” pic.twitter.com/qi1O7fsZGr — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 4, 2024

A saboteur! At least that’s what the media is saying; from an item at the Daily Mail:

CNN host airs wild theory on how Biden is trying to SABOTAGE Kamala’s campaign

CNN host Scott Jennings believes President Joe Biden is attempting to sabotage Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' campaign after calling her ‘a major player’. [snip] ‘I’m in constant contact with her. She’s aware. We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all of the laws that are being employed now, she was a major player in everything we’ve done,’ Biden told a journalist. Soon after, Jennings posted a clip of his answer and theorized that the 81-year-old was damaging her chances by connecting Harris to all of his decisions - the good and the bad.

Now, Kamala is doing a fine job of “damaging her chances” without any help—while people drowned in North Carolina, Harris snickered her way through a softball interview on a podcast known for its filthy sexual content—but what’s really funny is that Biden isn’t being dishonest, and by telling the truth, that his record is her record too, the media is accusing him of attempting to derail her path to the White House. What’s that say for Harris’s campaign? What’s that say about the media?

Could Biden’s efforts to keep Harris’s record tied to his be considered an in-kind donation? No doubt, President Trump and the MAGA campaign just saved millions on ads; thank-you Mr. Biden!

For the first time in a long time Biden is actually operating with a sound mind, treating Harris like the enemy she actually is, and avenging his untimely departure from the presidential race, largely due in part to Harris’s willingness to betray him. Like Trump has iterated, Biden hates Harris.

As much as Harris has tried to unburden herself from what has been (a joint effort to destroy America), Biden won’t let her go, because he’s an angry and bitter man, and if he can’t have the presidency, then neither can she.

What did these people think would happen when they staged a coup, and ousted the patriarch of the Biden crime family? Did they actually expect Swampy Joe to go gently into that good night? Here’s what an online user articulated in the comments:

Senility doesn’t prevent vindictiveness. In fact, senility, like alcohol, disinhibits, allowing the true personality to emerge. Biden was always a vindictive piece of shit, and now he can’t hide it.

Truly, Biden is one of the most spiteful men in the history of American politics—in what world could the powers that be pull off a Caesarian-style backstabbing and think that the victim of the ouster would accept the mutiny and fade into oblivion?

Furthermore, did they even consider the matriarch of the Biden mafia? Everyone knows Jill is a Machiavellian monster with absolutely no moral compass—it’s almost as if the people pulling the political strings have no idea as to how politics really work.

Joe continues to throw Harris under the wheels of her yellow school bus—doing us all a massive favor—and all we need now is his endorsement of Trump. Wouldn’t that be a riot?

Image: Public domain.