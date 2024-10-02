'Redefining masculinity': Kamala's hubby, Doug Emhoff, accused of slapping woman so hard at Harvey Weinstein event she 'spun around'

Democrats have been gushing about Kamala Harris's husband of four years, Doug Emhoff, as a model for American men.

He's a "wife guy." He 'redefines masculinity,' as MSNBC host Jen Psaki put it. He's a "dreamboat," "a hunk," a "fantasy man" and a "sex symbol," as Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell put it, unable to control herself.

That was after news broke that Emhoff had gotten his previous family's nanny pregnant and apparently paid her off to keep quiet about it, the very thing that leftist prosecutors put President Trump in the dock for. For Emhoff, that episode flushed his marriage to his first wife and their two teenage kids down the toilet, freeing him up to go get 'girlfriends.'

For Democrats, that news made him a male role model, and a lot of them couldn't stop publicly swooning about it, which is precisely when the gushings started.

Now just in time for 'Domestic Violence Awareness Month,' as Breitbart columnist John Nolte noted, Emhoff is back in the news, credibly accused by an anonymous woman lawyer in New York who had been his girlfriend in 2012 of slapping her so hard she "spun around."

According to the Daily Mail:

Vice President Kamala Harris's husband assaulted his ex-girlfriend, three friends have told Dailymail.com. The Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, 59, allegedly struck the woman in the face so hard she spun around, while waiting in a valet line late at night after a May 2012 Cannes Film Festival event in France. One of her friends told DailyMail.com that the woman called him immediately after the incident, sobbing in her cab, and described the alleged assault.

The Mail said they had talked to three sources, all of whom wished to be anonymous out of fear of retaliation, and the rundown of the events went like this:

The pair had arrived in Cannes to attend the AmfAR AIDS foundation's annual dinner, where Harvey Weinstein would be present as a leading donor.

They had both been drinking and left the scene around 3:00 a.m., attempting to catch a cab back to their hotel. The line was long, and the woman, identified by the pseudonym "Jane" went to the valet at the front of the line, tried to bribe the attendant into bringing her and Emhoff to the front, touched the man's arm, and no sooner was that done, Emhoff appeared and slapped her as hard as he could in the belief that she was flirting with the valet.

She slapped him back, ran to a cab, and Emhoff followed her in, according to Nolte's report. From there, the phone calls to her friends started, and she was understandably distraught. He didn't apologize to her the following day.

"Jane" provided pictures of travel documents and photos of them together to the Mail as an exclusive, suggesting at least some of her story was true. The friends' corroborations made the story even more credible.

An additional detail came out about the nanny incident which came before the slapping incident -- he told 'Jane' that the nanny, whom he said he paid off for about $80,000 said she had a miscarriage, and he caused it, which he said was not true. How does anyone 'cause' a miscarriage'? If the accusation there is true, then he might be an experienced woman-beater, which would be a "historic first" if he moves into the White House with, god forbid, a Kamala Harris presidency.

Meantime, Democrat women are still gushing about what a sexy guy he is, making them seem as though they like wifebeaters, woman-abusers, and the like.

Guys like this always want their women to go get abortions for them, the better to evade their responsibility in their various pregnancy-inducing acts. Harvey Weinstein was one of them. Emhoff sounds like someone who shared Weinstein's values and sure enough, the pair of them associated with one another, all in on the Hollywood values. And let's not forget the little woman here, Kamala Harris, who's just as loud and noisy in favor of abortion as any of these irresponsible men. It's a hideous dynamic, yet as any cop will tell you, there are women out there who can't quit them.

Now we see this repellent picture of Emhoff and the praise is just going to keep flowing. Instead of treating this guy like a pariah, Democrats call him sexy.

What else are we going to hear about this alleycat as his wife tries to convince us she's got just the right judgment to be president of the United States?

Image: Twitter video screen shot