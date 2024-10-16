Proof that COVID vaccines really work!

Recently, a rather liberal gentleman with whom I work went to the local pharmacy to get a COVID booster shot. I called him three days after he received the shot to ask how he was doing, as he hadn’t returned to work. He said, “I think it nearly killed me. I couldn’t get out of bed for two days. I had the sweats and the chills, and my skin beaded up. I shook, had tremors, and ached all over. I had a low-grade headache and couldn’t eat. I literally had to crawl to the bathroom on all fours.”

And then he said, “But I am really glad I got the shot! I don’t want to get sick, especially with long COVID.”

My mouth fell open.

Well, if he had died from the shot, the experts could truthfully claim that he was now fully protected from COVID. “Look, he can never get COVID again. Never!”

Even if his corpse somehow did contract the virus, they’d say, “This is a very mild case, due to the vaccine and boosters. Look, you can see that his heart rate hasn’t changed, and his blood pressure is steady. The coronavirus is no threat to him now! And never will be! Praise be to the Vaccine! And Mr. Science, Dr. Fauci!”

Image: Triggermouse via Pixabay, Pixabay License.