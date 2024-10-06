Pro-Palestinian group desires to rub salt into wound with Oct. 7 protest

In “Pro-Palestinian group urges judge to allow Oct. 7 vigil at University of Maryland” (09/30/24), a pro-Palestinian group has chosen October 7 as the date for a “vigil to mourn people killed in Gaza during the ongoing war.” October 7 was the date when the Hamas terrorist group invaded Israel; slaughtered over 1,200 Israelis; and kidnapped over 230 individuals, including Israelis and other foreign nationals.

That is like pro-al-Qaeda protesters choosing Sep. 11 to mourn people killed in Afghanistan. It’s horrid, disgusting, and insultingly insensitive.

But it does show the world the humanity of the Palestinian movement, more specifically the lack thereof. Who would support this movement or even want to be associated with it?

Dr. Michael Berenhaus is a freelance activist who works to combat anti-Israel bias in the media. He has been widely published in news sources such as The Economist, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

