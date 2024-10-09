Porn-makers come out in support of Kamala Harris

Just yesterday the Democrat mouthpiece The New York Times reported that seventeen pornographic actors have launched a $100,000 ad campaign on porn sites warning that baselessly-maligned Project 2025 intends to ban pornography and imprison people who produce it. These online ads will run in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

The NYT cited polls suggesting that Vice President Kamala Harris is losing to President Donald Trump among men. The idea behind this campaign is to scare porn-consuming men into voting for the bumbling word-salad chef.

The NYT also refers to the Survey Center on American Life’s study that younger men are the biggest consumers of pornographic content. Specifically among men between 18 and 29 years of age, 44 percent had consumed pornography within the past month while among men between 30-49, it was 57 percent.

So what does one make of all this?

Firstly we must understand that every syllable that appears in the NYT reveals the thinking of the D.C. Democrat establishment. It currently reflects the mindset of the Kamala Harris campaign.

Since the unceremonious dethroning of Joe Biden and the abrupt installation of Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee in July, the mainstream media and polling agencies have been pushing the narrative that Harris’s victory was inevitable.

But as the late, great Rush Limbaugh always observed, the early polls are not meant to reflect, but to shape public opinion, i.e. in this case push a feeling of despondency among Trump voters. Limbaugh also noted that the polls weeks before the elections are often factual because the polling agencies want to retain some credibility.

The NYT conceding that President Trump is leading Biden’s grossly incompetent deputy in the polls among men is a huge admission of the problems that plague the Harris campaign.

If one were to merely do a factual comparison between the Trump administration and the Harris-Biden administration, the former triumphs over the latter by every metric, such as the economy, border security, foreign policy, etc. To put it plainly, the Trump administration handed over a nation of prosperity and a world of peace to the Harris-Biden administration, accomplishments they undid one by one.

Since they don’t have facts on their side, Democrats resort to blatant fabrications.

Project 2025 does state the following:

Pornography, manifested today in the omnipresent propagation of transgender ideology and sexualization of children, for instance, is not a political Gordian knot inextricably binding up disparate claims about free speech, property rights, sexual liberation, and child welfare. It has no claim to First Amendment protection. Its purveyors are child predators and misogynistic exploiters of women. Their product is as addictive as any illicit drug and as psychologically destructive as any crime. Pornography should be outlawed. The people who produce and distribute it should be imprisoned. Educators and public librarians who purvey it should be classed as registered sex offenders. And telecommunications and technology firms that facilitate its spread should be shuttered.

The idea of banning pornography is obviously extreme. In a free country, adults must be allowed to consume what they please. A ban often has the opposite effect, causing the banned item to become the forbidden fruit that all covet.

What is absolutely essential is to restrict the content from underaged individuals. But even that may not be entirely possible due to the internet, because those with a will always manage to find a way.

The only way to prevent consumption of porn is for parents to instill values in their children. Parents must develop a relationship with their children such that they feel free to engage in conversations about everything, including the consumption of pornographic material. Parents, perhaps with the help of teachers, can educate their children about the deleterious effects of pornography. The mind instilled with values and determination will work infinitely better than a ban.

Project 2025 is not part of the manifesto of the Trump campaign. President Trump has made it amply clear on several occasions that he is not influenced by, and neither does he endorse, Project 2025. Some, but not all, ideas expressed in Project 2025 do make complete sense, and are in-line with the MAGA agenda.

Yet the Democrats and their propaganda wing that masquerades as the news media are using Project 2025 to scare voters. They are hoping that voters will not bother to read about it on the project’s official website but instead rely on spin put forth by the media.

It must be understood that when the NYT and other Democrat proxies cover any news, they intend to push an agenda. The campaign by the pornographic actors would probably have gone unnoticed, but the likes of the NYT purposefully covered it to amplify this blatant falsehood that President Trump intends to ban pornography, i.e. he intends to become a morality policeman and a dictator.

All of this makes it abundantly clear that there is desperation and fear in the Harris campaign.

It is ironic that members of the porn industry endorse Kamala Harris, because they are doing to each other what Harris and Biden are doing to the country.

