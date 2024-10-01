October surprise is a ‘sorpresa’

Well, it's the start of October and a little surprise shows up. It turns out that Latinos care about the economy, inflation, chaotic immigration, crime, and world order. Who knew that such a thing would happen? I did ,but maybe that's because I talk to a lot of Hispanos or Latinos whatever they call us these days.

This is from a new NBC poll:

Vice President Kamala Harris is leading former President Donald Trump among Latino voters. But that advantage has declined to Democrats’ lowest level in the past four presidential cycles, according to a new national NBC News/Telemundo/CNBC poll. Overall, the poll shows that Democratic presidential candidate Harris has lost some ground with Latinos at a time when these consequential voters are more likely than the general electorate to cite the economy and the rising cost of living as top priorities. On both of these issues, Latino voters give Trump the advantage, but a majority of them prefer Harris on temperament, competency and having the necessary mental and physical health to be president. Support for Harris is at 54% among registered Latino voters, according to the poll, while Trump gets 40% and another 6% say they’re unsure or wouldn’t vote. The margin of error in the poll is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. While Harris’ 14-point advantage is an improvement from President Joe Biden’s standing when he was at the top of the ticket, it is still lower than the past leads Democratic presidential candidates enjoyed in 2012 (by 39 points), 2016 (50 points) and 2020 (36 points), according to NBC’s merged polling data from those past cycles.

We've come a long way, amigo. Monolithic no more.

So Hispanos (or Latinos) think that Trump can handle the economy better. Wonder why? Maybe it's because they lived under his presidency and recall a strong economy rather than some dictatorship.

Maybe it's because they don't approve of men identifying as women stealing their daughters' trophies. Don't mess with my "princesa" because Hispanic men will fight for their daughters.

Maybe it's because they don't want to send their sons to war or a conflict brought about because of Biden weakness.

So here we are. Your October surprise speaks Spanish.

