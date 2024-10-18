Now that Hamas’s Sinwar is dead, the WSJ consults: Leave the hostages behind

In The Wall Street Journal this morning:

After Sinwar’s Death, Israel Has Stark Choice: Declare Victory or Keep Fighting Netanyahu suggests the war will continue as the U.S. and Israel’s military argue for a cease-fire in Gaza[.]

What the WSJ doesn’t (predictably enough) admit is that Netanyahu offers peace and not death to Hamas today if the hostages are freed.

What is wrong with the ever-appeasing Wall Street Journal?

Well, many things, but let’s just focus on this one. First of all, the WSJ is in no position to define “stark choices” in an ally’s overseas war of survival. It is amazing how many U.S. pundits have counseled, along with Joe Biden and his crew, especially Kamala Harris, that a) Netanyahu, who has almost won this war be ousted, b) Sinwar receive mercy, and c) Hamas has a point and we gotta get the two-state solution. (Nevermind this hasn’t ever happened, and won’t! Learn the history!)

In a related piece today, the WSJ again contradicts itself on Israel and on Netanyahu’s tactics:

Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the architect of last year’s Oct. 7 attack, officials said Thursday, dealing a major blow to the militant group and achieving one of Israel’s top objectives for the war.

Note that this is the same Sinwar that both Biden and Harris wanted left alone.

I noted in an essay published here the day of the October 7 attack, that Biden would never support this war; like his boss Obama, he has never, ever, ever been an ally of our ally, Israel.

If the WSJ had a rudimentary knowledge of warfare, they might notice that Israel is now in a position of strength to force Hamas to release all the remaining hostages. Instead, the WSJ argues for a ceasefire. How many ceasefires have there been now, not one of them productive? Hamas is not a ceasefire operation. You can’t bargain with the devil.

There is a whole swath of media and politicians in this country that have essentially, for over a year, argued against Israel. Okay, let them. But they can and will be judged by another standard: They are also arguing against the safety and preservation of the human beings who have not yet been killed by terrorists. This is the Biden-Harris logic—we saw it in Afghanistan, and now in our own country, where scores of young children are dispatched by illegal migrant terrorists inside our borders for lives of hell.

Netanyahu has got it right. He really doesn’t need the advice of the Democrat regime, an entity that has failed him and Israel from the get-go.

Netanyahu is, with Biden et al. yapping at his heels throughout, winning the war. And we should be praying he gets, at any cost, the terrorists’ hostages, every single one, freed, before he listens to the current American government.

Image from X.