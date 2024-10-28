New survey: Major discrepancy between black and white churchgoers and who they support for president

If the results of a new survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and the Brookings Institution are anywhere near representative of the American electorate, then there’s a major disconnect in the black church. Here’s this, from a report at Axios today:

Weekly church attendees who are white largely favor Donald Trump, while Black churchgoers tend to back Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new survey.

The item also recognizes that black support for Trump has swelled to historic numbers, but only amongst blacks that don’t attend church services:

Among Black Americans who seldom or never attend religious services, support for Trump nearly doubled to 23% compared to Black Americans who go to church often.

What a sad state of affairs—the pulpits of the black church are tragically full of “shepherds” who are leading their lambs to the slaughter. But, what would you expect with people like Jeremiah Wright and Al Sharpton standing in the pulpit? What is especially sad is that the agenda of the Democrats disproportionately harms black Americans (cost of living, illegal migration abortion), making it is doubly offensive.

There’s no such thing as a Christian who votes Democrat, because voting Democrat means you’re not walking with or submitting to the commands of Jesus Christ. The Lord who knit the “fearfully and wonderfully made” child together in the womb, does not want that little one torn apart by vacuum suction, an abortionist’s sopher clamp, or the tools of a “gender-affirming” surgeon—and I’m pretty sure there’s an important list somewhere in the Christian Holy Book that articulates what “thou shalt not” do, like steal and murder, which together are essentially the platform of the Democrat party: higher taxes, money-laundering through foreign aid and big spending bills, inflation, open borders, child mutilation “trans” care, and abortion. (As the joke goes, Heaven has strict immigration policies, while Hell has open borders.)

I suspect that the problems in the black church can certainly be traced back to Margaret Sanger’s plot to involve black ministers in the eugenics agenda. In 1939, Sanger wrote to Dr. Clarence Gamble, appealing to him to hire a “negro physician” and recruit the black “minister” as vehicles to acquire the black community’s trust in order to implement their her population control scheme:

Miss Rose sent me a copy of your letter of December 5th and I note that you doubt it worthwhile to employ a full time Negro physician. It seems to me from my experience where I have been in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas, that while the colored Negroes have great respect for white doctors they can get closer to their own members and more or less lay their cards on the table which means their ignorance, superstitions and doubts. They do not do this with the white people and if we ca train the Negro doctor at the Clinic he can go among them with enthusiasm and with knowledge, which, I believe, will have far-reaching results among the colored people. His work in my opinion should be entirely with the Negro profession and the nurses, hospital, social workers, as well as the County’s white doctors. His success will depend upon his personality and his training by us. The ministers [sic] work is also important and also he should be trained, perhaps by the [Birth Control] Federation [of America] as to our ideals and the goal that we hope to reach. We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellions members.

Wouldn’t want any “rebellious” black churchgoers to get the wrong idea about a white progressive obsessed with bloody revolution and Malthusian eugenics calling on the black family to limit their output and choose the “child-free” option! Nothing suspicious about that! (If you haven’t yet read Dr. George Grant’s Killer Angel, I implore you to do so as it’s a wealth of knowledge regarding Sanger’s ideological development.)

There’s a burden on the Christian to change the world for better and not worse, and that certainly includes politics.

