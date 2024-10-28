NBC report: Swing state food banks unable to meet demands of hungry clients

The “strongest economy ever” sure has a “weakest economy ever” feel.

According to a new report from Shannon Pettypiece NBC News, food banks lines around the nation are “growing longer” and the demand for food is “significantly higher” than it was during 2020… when the global economy came to a grinding halt, and the government dictatorially shuttered “non-essential” businesses and shoved millions of Americans into debt, poverty, and bankruptcy.

How’s that for building back better?

Ken Estelle, a Michigan food bank executive, revealed he’s seen demand rise 18% over the past year, noting that the “level of need” is the highest it’s ever been in the entire 43 years of the charity’s existence, pushing the operation “beyond … capacity.” As Estelle said, “We’ve just seen this drumbeat increase every month of more people and more people.”

I’m just spitballin’ here, but maybe if there weren’t tens of millions of extra hungry mouths from third-world foreign nations relying on other people’s work and money to feed them, maybe there wouldn’t be unprecedented need? I mean, this is America after all—one of the richest nations on the planet and people can’t even afford to eat.

As Pettypiece also reports, many of the food banks in question are in swing states, which has two implications—we’re looking at the distribution of the Haris-Biden illegal migrants, many of whom were dispatched to battleground (and red) states, and Americans competing with foreigners for food are no doubt unhappy with the way things are, and cannot be voting for more of this.

Here’s what Pettypiece writes:

From rural Michigan to midsize towns in Pennsylvania and affluent suburbs in Wisconsin, food banks are reporting record levels of need that have been steadily increasing over the past several years. Despite rising wages and low unemployment rates, many households continue to struggle with escalating costs that have depleted their savings and increased credit card debt, leaving little money left over at the end of the month to put food on the table, food bank directors said.

Wages and the employment rate are certainly metrics that must be tracked and assessed (although I don’t concede that the Harris-Biden people are doing this properly and honestly), but food bank lines and usage should also be included. It seems like this is the America the government doesn’t remember when they’re publishing reports about the wonders of the progressive economy. Those “escalating costs” fall entirely on the shoulders of the Harris-Biden regime and the voters who were complicit in the installation—you can’t spend trillions of dollars you don’t have while also cracking down on affordable energy and expect anything but a surge in the cost of living.

Make Americans Rich Again.

Image generated by AI.