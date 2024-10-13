Must-watch video: Kamala Harris's sordid past, from her old associate Harmeet Dhillon, as told to Tucker Carlson

If anyone has any doubts about Kamala Harris's inauthenticity, her corner-cutting, her history of unethical and cheating behavior, this first-person account by California's now GOP chairman, Harmeet Dhillon, should put paid to such questions.

Harmeet is an attorney who has known Kamala in San Francisco for 20 years. She saw the corner-cutting, the cheating, the faking it to make it, the laziness, the social climbing, the greed and corruption, all up close -- at professional associations, in the news, at election time, in Indian-American circles, and sometimes across the courtroom.

Her memory of events is absolutely photographic -- names, dates, places, circumstances; I looked up various events she described as I remembered them, having lived in San Francisco from the Reagan years at college until 1993, and everything she said checked out very closely to what happened.

It's such compelling listening. It's two hours long and I put it on and could not stop listening.

We learn how Kamala, a ditz with ambitions from Canada, who pronounced her name many different ways during her lifetime, never bothered to register to vote until she was 29 years old, which would have been about the time she "dated" Willie Brown. That contrasts sharply to her claims of being an "activist" for various social causes from an early age. Activists don't skip registering to vote. But party girls often do.

We learn about the significance of Willie Brown in San Francisco's politics, what he brought her, what she gained, the goodies she got and how he worked the system. We learn she never put in a day's work in her life, which would have gotten her fired from any real job, and how it sure as heck shows today. It was always all about the connections, not putting out the way other lawyers put out. That accumulated over her career, which is why we see her lack of confidence as a candidate today.

We learn that she operated like Willie Brown, breaking every campaign law in the books to get elected, yet never paying a price because the political machine always protected her. In turn, when she started "winning" public office, she returned the favors by protecting all kinds of miscreants and criminals to keep her political masters happy. She had a thing against pro-life journalists, and a thing against free speech itself, which she is bound to destroy if she gets elected. She commited a lot of injustices against others for this habit, getting away with it every time, leading Harmeet to view her as simply a criminal.

We also learn about her husband, Doug Emhoff, who came from the "Madmen" culture of 1990s entertainment law, exploiting and using women and getting away with it every time. How fascinating that they found each other useful enough to marry.

And ultimately, we learn that Kamala would be a disaster as president from this picture, told in minute detail.

Yes, it's two hours long, but I plan to play it over and over, because nothing is quite as useful as this in understanding why the Democrats have put forward such a fourth-rate person for the highest office in the land.

