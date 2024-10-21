MSM outlets think they’ve stumbled upon a ‘gotcha’ moment when they discover that Trump’s McDonald’s job was ‘staged’

Thank goodness for crack investigative journalists in the mainstream media, because how else would we the public have ever determined that Donald Trump’s McDonald’s gig was a staged event, and the former president (and current presidential candidate) wasn’t actually abandoning the race to work the fryer and drive-thru at the Philly fast food joint?

Here’s what Newsweek revealed in a groundbreaking report:

Rumors have been circulating on social media that former President Donald Trump's visit to the popular fast food chain was staged. https://t.co/NIfynvKBfO — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 21, 2024

Without people like the plump little Brian Stelter reporting that the McDonald’s drive-thru customers were screened for security threats ahead of time, how would we have known that the president who’s survived two assassination attempts didn’t actually just pull up to the local McDonald’s and subject himself to any random person ordering a Big Mac and some chicken nuggets?

For security reasons Trump's McDonalds visit was carefully staged ahead of time, with drive-through customers selected and screened by Secret Service, etc: https://t.co/xTTuVoFRa7 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 20, 2024

Without the media telling us that this was a “staged” photo-op, how could we have ever deduced that all the cameras, the armed security, the photographers, and the fact that Trump worked his “shift” in a high-end suit were all a campaign production, making for some of the best optics in the history of presidential races? Cenk Uygur, a radically left progressive, at least had the ability to acknowledge the obvious:

Some in the press called Trump's McDonald's photo-op bizarre. This is how you lose credibility. That was a home run photo-op. He looked like a real person there, connecting with the average American. If you can't see that, you're totally blind. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 21, 2024

As many online commenters said (in cruder language) of the media’s discovery that Trump’s McDonald’s gig was a “staged” event: No duh Sherlock.

Don’t forget, this is the same media that pretends a Kamala Harris rally is an organic gathering of genuine supporters, instead of conceding it’s a “staged” event with paid participants and bussed-in extras.

Image from X.