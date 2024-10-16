Mr. Clinton: Check with Spain about importing baby-makers

A few days ago, I heard a Spanish politician complain about the birth rates, currently way less than the 2.1 per woman needed to maintain a population. Then, the lady went on to say that we will have to import immigrants to boost the births, and support our aging population.

Enter former President Clinton and let’s hear what he had to say, in similar fashion:

The plummeting American birthrate has become a partisan political issue. On the campaign trail Monday for Vice President Harris, former President Bill Clinton pointed to waning fertility rates as a pretext for more immigration. ‘We’ve got the lowest birth rate we have had in well over a hundred years,’ Clinton told voters in Georgia. With the Harris-Walz logo right over his shoulder and while discussing immigration reform, he added, ‘We are not at replacement level, which means we have got to have somebody come here if we want to grow the economy.’ It was the latest in an ongoing debate over exactly how the U.S. population should grow. Democrats see more immigration as part of the fix, while Republicans favor cracking down on illegal immigration and boosting domestic birthrates. As Donald Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance previously told RealClearPolitics, ‘I want more Americans.’

President Clinton is technically correct, that we are not reproducing.

However, importing baby makers is more complicated than keeping up with birth rates. As they are learning in Europe, sometimes the baby makers don’t want to integrate into your culture and will raise children who wave another country’s flag. Have you seen some of the foreign flags marching in European capitals lately? Many of those marchers are the offspring of the baby makers imported to make babies.

President Clinton is right, but it is grotesque that we've reached this point. No babies, no future is about right.

So I’m not sure that the Harris campaign will bring out President Clinton to campaign for white men in the South. Nevertheless, he spoke honestly even if he did not mean to do so.

