Local kids forced out of public schools to make room for the migrants

Logansport, Indiana has become the new Springfield Ohio—during the Harris-Biden years alone, more than ten thousand migrants poured in, largely from Haiti and other third world nations, and the population of this small midwestern town surged by more than 30%, per a conservative estimate from the county health department.

And, reported by an item published at the New York Post today, the demographic change is forcing local kids out of the public school system as the teachers find themselves diverting more time and attention to the non-English-speaking portions of the class:

Thousands of migrants from Haiti and dozens of other countries have arrived in this isolated Indiana city of 18,000 in just a few years. Furious residents say they no longer feel safe in the once sleepy downtown, and their kids are being muscled out of the schools by new students who don’t know English and need a lot more help.

To get an idea as to how that number translates into non-citizens in the K–12 range, the article reports that the number of foreign students has increased “15-fold” just over the past three years. According to one local parent whose daughter left the system and enrolled in an online school, all those little American afterthoughts (whose parents actually foot the bill for the public school to be even be open) are “falling behind” academically:

Baker said her 16-year-old daughter, Cheyanne, dropped out of the local high school because teachers seemingly had no time for the English-speaking pupils anymore. ‘There were way too many kids and it seemed to her that since they didn’t speak the language, or didn’t understand what was going on, they were getting more attention,’ Baker said. ‘And so she and the other kids who grew up here who were having issues or struggling in certain things weren’t able to get the attention that they needed — the help they needed from the school,’ she said. As the former honor roll student’s grades began to slip, Cheyanne gave up on Logansport High School and enrolled in an online homeschool instead. ‘You can’t just focus all your resources on one group of children and everybody else is falling behind,’ the exasperated mom said.

This “exasperated mom” is right—you can’t slow down an entire English-speaking classroom to accommodate kids from a totally different background, with totally different values, who totally don’t speak the local language, and expect it to be anything but a detriment to the native students, and no self-respecting nation or person would ever argue the contrary.

Now, Logansport mayor Chris Martin is reportedly a “Republican” leader, but he talks like this:

Logansport Mayor Chris Martin admitted the city is facing ‘some assimilation issues’ stemming from the rapid migrant influx, but primarily chalked it up to ‘different culture beliefs.’

When one community looks at cats as housepets, and another looks at little fluffy felines as dinner, sure, that’s a cultural difference alright. And when one community hails from a nation where the employment rate is roughly half of the population, and the other is full of people working three jobs to pay for welfare louses, sure, I’d suspect there’s going to be some “assimilation issues” no doubt. But Martin continued:

He [Martin] told The Post he wishes national political figures like Trump and Harris would butt out. ‘Simply put: Stop playing politics with the smaller communities. We don’t like this. We don’t appreciate this. We would rather you do your job and actually do something instead of talking about this.’

If you read the article, which includes a number of testimonies from local residents, it sure sounds like the people of Logansport are very clear on who they blame (Kamala Harris and Joe Biden), and they’re looking to President Trump to clean this mess up—Martin just sounds like a Democrat who doesn’t actually represent the citizens he’s supposed to serve.

After all, he played a role in foisting more than ten thousand third world migrants onto the backs of the working class of Logansport; but why did he do it? Why import foreigners whose presence is nothing but a detriment to the people who already live there?

If you didn’t know, there is a Tyson Foods plant in Logansport, and Tyson is notorious for firing Americans and replacing them with foreigners, so I have to wonder: How many of these migrants are now working at the local plant? Is Martin getting any sort of kickback for bringing in workers?

Inquiring minds would like to know.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.