Liking Trump

You probably know someone who claims not to like Trump but is keen to vote for him anyway — and you also may have seen this posting, which has been all over the internet.

These folks are very interesting. Of course, they are doing their duty as citizens. The election is not supposed to be some kind of popularity contest. The presidency confers awesome power. Consequently, who the winner is really, really matters.

As we all know, it is much easier to do harm than to do good. Poor judgment or bad intent can wreck what it took years or generations to create. For example, throwing America’s borders open to all comers has done America great harm at an astonishing rate. Trump understands that open borders have been a catastrophe, and for that alone he deserves our votes and our support.

In any case, we owe a debt of gratitude and appreciation to those Americans who don’t like Trump and are going to vote for him anyway. Good for them.

I have been careful to show that appreciation to those of these folks whom I know. I try to keep quiet about my very different situation. You see, I like him. To me, he is genuine; he is not a smooth-talking phony politician of the kind we all know too well. And he loves America. Me, too.

But there is another group of voters I am interested in — the voters whose outlook on the election was transformed by the Miracle at Butler. To me, it is evident that Trump’s life was miraculously spared that day. In a way, Trump’s response to that close brush with being murdered was even more astonishing. His present-time consciousness, his courage, and his manliness that day took my breath away.

Trump the man, like George Washington before him, was spared for a great destiny. Like Washington, he has the qualities America desperately needs right now.

Robert Curry is the author of Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea and Reclaiming Common Sense: Finding Truth in a Post-Truth World (Encounter Books). His articles and reviews have appeared in American Greatness, the American Thinker, the Claremont Review of Books, and The Federalist.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.