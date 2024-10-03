Let's hear it for the Wyoming girls

Let's cheer for girls who understand that boys and girls are different biologically. In other words, men are bigger, stronger and should not comp rebounding basketballs against girls.

This is the good news from Wyoming:

The University of Wyoming’s girls’ volleyball team has forfeited an upcoming game rather than be forced to play against a biological boy on the other team, making them the third team to do so in recent weeks. “After a lengthy discussion, the University of Wyoming will not play its scheduled conference match against San José State University in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5,” the Wyoming team announced Tuesday afternoon in a statement. “Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming. The Cowgirls will host Fresno State on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the UniWyo Sports Complex.”

A forfeit is normally a loss. In this case, it is a huge victory for women's sports. These girls stood up for women's rights and protecting current and future girls fighting for a trophy or a scholarship.

Join me in saluting these girls. The governor and legislature of Wyoming should recognize their courage. Why not a huge parade down the state capital? Heck I might drive to Wyoming just to join in that celebration.

