Lefties have always used (and then lied about) the ‘literally Hitler’ smear

You’ve probably seen the “well it's Trump is literally Hitler day, again” meme, and if the current round of these smears seems familiar, it’s because the national socialist media is trying to gaslight everyone into thinking these are somehow “new” revelations, even attempting to shape the intellectual battlefield and imply that they’re “reluctant” to use these terms:

Harris and Democrats Lose Their Reluctance to Call Trump a Fascist Since Gen. Mark Milley was quoted as saying Donald Trump is ‘fascist to the core,’ a term avoided by top members of the Democratic Party is suddenly everywhere.

Hillary Clinton: ‘Please, Open Your Eyes,’ Trump Is A Fascist And A "Clear And Present Danger" To This Country HILLARY CLINTON: It’s people, who have really studied what fascism is and what fascist leadership looks like. People, like Professor Timothy Snyder. People, like former professor Paxton, who just recently came out and said that he had studied fascism during the war, particularly the Nazis, Vichy France, and he had been reluctant to use the term. But he had concluded, as so many people now are, that, sadly, here in America, the term fits.

How ‘Trump is a fascist’ became Kamala’s closing argument Brat summer is over; ‘Trump is a fascist’ fall is in.

This strategic gaslighting is a futile attempt at making these false accusations effective again, with the implication that they’ve never made them before or that this is a new phenomenon endemic to Donald Trump because of course he’s a "Clear and Present Danger" to this country in the words of Hillary Clinton.

Except that lying lefties (yes, that’s redundant) have been spewing this kind of Bovine Soil enhancement for 84 years. It effectively began with the presidential election of 1940 with Democrats Franklin D. Roosevelt and Henry A. Wallace against Republican presidential candidate Wendell L. Willkie, when the “Original Social Justice Warriors: Hitler and Mussolini” first emerged as threats.

From the August 24, 1940 edition of the New York Times, page 28:

SAYS WILLKIE AIDS HITLER; Representative Myers Assails ‘Abuse’ of President in Crisis

From the September 29 edition of the New York Times, 1940, Page 39:

ASSERTS ‘WHISPERS’ CALL WILLKIE NAZI; Republican Publicity Director Says ‘Despicable Campaign’ Is Nation-Wide NOMINEE’S RECORD CITED His Service in World War and Declarations for Aid to Britain Are Recalled A ‘despicable whispering campaign’ picturing Wendell Willkie as in some way in sympathy with Hitler or even an agent of the Nazis is going on throughout the country, Franklyn Waltman, publicity director of the Republican National Committee, asserted today in his weekly news letter.

From the October 15, 1940 edition of the New York Times, Page 13:

WILLKIE ANSWERS ANCESTRY CHARGE; He Tells 2,000 at Utica of Own and Family’s War Record to Spike Pamphlet HIS FEELINGS SUBJECTIVE Hate for Conflict Is Linked to Experience--He Fears for Our Civil Liberties Delay’ in Defense Assailed Sister Called to Washington In reply to the circulation of a pamphlet by the colored division of the Democratic National Committee suggesting that because of Wendell L. Willkie's German ancestry he is proHitler, the candidate gave today the record of his immediate family in the World War.

From the October 26, 1940 edition of the New York Times, Page 1:

WALLACE CHARGES NAZIS ARE ORDERED TO ASSIST WILLKIE; Told to Use Money and Effort, He Says, as Roosevelt Defeat Is Necessary to Hitler HE ALSO LINKS APPEASERS Republican Held Patriotic but Confused in Mind on World Cross Currents Charging that Nazi agents had been ordered to spend money and effort to accomplish the defeat of President Roosevelt next month, Henry A. Wallace asserted at a campaign rally tonight that a Republican victory was a necessity for the plans of Adolf Hitler and his fellow-dictators.

Then we can skip ahead to the presidential election of 1948 with the Democrat Harry S. Truman against Republican Thomas E. Dewey, and see a continuation of the very same predictable pattern.

From the October 26, 1948 edition of the New York Times, Page 1:

PRESIDENT LIKENS DEWEY TO HITLER AS FASCISTS’ TOOL; Says When Bigots, Profiteers Get Control of Country They Select ‘Front Man’ to Rule DICTATORSHIP STRESSED Truman Tells Chicago Audience a Republican Victory Will Threaten U.S. Liberty TRUMAN SAYS GOP PERILS U.S. LIBERTY A Republican victory on election day will bring a Fascistic threat to American freedom that is even more dangerous than the perils from communism and extreme right ‘crackpots,’ President Truman asserted here tonight.

Others have detailed the later editions of this ever-tiresome exercise, and of course, recent days have provided a whole slew of “new” examples of the phenomenon, never seen before — except on days that end in -y.

Like the proverbial boy who cried wolf, or what we’re witness to now as a real-world example — the lefty who cried Hitler — these false alarms and false narratives have become very ineffective. The problem for them is that the facts betray their false narratives, fewer and fewer believe the lefties who cried Hitler, and it’s backfiring on them. Even worse, they’ve started to complain that the people are no longer bothering with the propaganda: “These Americans told our pollsters Trump is a fascist. They’ll still vote for him”.

They’ve sounded the alarm for 80 years (and counting), and Hitler has yet to appear. It signals they are out of ideas; they’re running the same tired old lies from an 80-year-old playbook. They only push fear on people while pretending to go with their “Kraft durch Freude” (“Strength Through Joy”) campaign.

All of this is just another example of why the left has no business being anywhere near the levers of power. All they have are lies, smears, and gaslighting, and who knows what after that. This means as always you need to get out and vote — if you haven’t voted already. And it means you should work on getting others to do the same. We need an overwhelming victory that is “too big to rig” and we need to boost the down-ballot races as well as repudiate all of the fascist far-left insanity of the last few years.

