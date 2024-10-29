Kamala would force America’s healers to be angels of death

History could be made if Kamala Harris is elected President, but this is not about her being a woman or black. No, this is about her plan to institute tyranny in our nation.

Ms. Harris announced she is against any concessions related to abortion, such as freedom of conscience or freedom of religion for health care workers—physicians and nurses. In other words, men and women dedicated to healing the sick and comforting the dying would then be forced to participate in ending lives. I can only think of one particular political party or national leader who exerted and imposed such a tyrannical power over the healers of their nation. That was the Nazi Party and Führer Adolph Hitler.

Image: YouTube screen grab (cropped).

Her response to a question relating to religious concessions to abortion was: “I don’t think that we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body.” First of all, it’s a decision not about a woman’s body, but about the separate human being a woman carries in her body. An appropriate response on behalf of healers might be, “We don’t think the right to one’s own conscience or religious convictions should be limited or taken away.”

Furthermore, that other body isn’t just her ovum. It’s an ovum united to a father’s sperm and containing separate DNA, thus creating another human being and person. Shouldn’t the father’s and the separate human being’s concerns or welfare also be considered? So-called reproductive rights do not promote or relate to healing. Pregnancy is not a sickness or disease. No cyst or tumor is removed. It is a station in life and a natural consequence of a sexual act—one that is majority-wise consensual. Including abortion in reproductive rights is solely and primarily a death sentence to that other human being.

The mandate she favors and would seek to solidify into law basically deprives many of their fundamental rights ensured by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Amendment 1 grants freedom of religion and practice thereof. Most religions—not just Christianity—forbid killing the innocent and unprotected. Thus, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, and other healthcare workers and healers will also be affected by such a law.

Even the military recognizes and accepts noncombatant soldiers based on their consciences or religions. They are called “Conscientious Objectors.” “The person whose beliefs allow him to serve in the military but in a noncombatant capacity will serve in the Armed Forces but will not be assigned training or duties that include using weapons.” (Selective Service System) If military personnel can object to killing others, how much more can healthcare workers and healers?

Do we really want to see those dedicated to healing men, women, and children and comforting and easing the suffering of the dying to be forced into taking lives? Such a law would, in essence, make them “Angels of Death,” who currently can be charged with murder. One day, based on the eugenics ideology, some may seek to force such dedicated healers into snuffing out the lives of others, such as the elderly, the disabled, the mentally ill, or simply those unwanted. Anything is possible once such a law is enacted in this instance.

To deprive healthcare workers, of all people, their right to freedom of conscience and religion and exemption from forcefully and brutally ending a life is both abusive and radical. It represents tyranny at its worst. These healers and comforters deserve and need to remain authentic “Conscientious Objectors” for the sake of the sick and dying. Don’t force them to become “Angels of Death.”