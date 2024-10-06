Kamala’s 'Katrina' response is exactly how communism is supposed to work

Everyone is rightly infuriated by the Harris/Biden administration’s vote-buying efforts with billions of dollars in handouts while actual taxpaying citizens are suffering and dying.

But what they don’t realize is that this is the way it’s supposed to work.

The failed ideology of communism, in a nutshell, is the taking of property -- at gunpoint -- from those who don’t support the left, and handing it over to those who do. It’s just a feature, not a bug, that leftists can gloat that Trump supporters might not be able to vote.

But follow along and see why no one should ever support leftists ever again.

Let’s start by dispensing with the ridiculous attempts by the left to deflect attention from themselves and blame everything on the old standby of climate change. See if this sounds eerily familiar:

Never before had so much rain fallen in a 24-hour period anywhere in the United States, the Weather Bureau reported. By Sunday, the rain tapered off. All cyclonic activity disappeared and precipitation was “insignificant,” according to the Bureau. But with the skies just clearing, the full force of the destruction was yet to come. Floodwaters were just gaining their strength in the hours before dawn on Sunday — a delayed reaction as water upstream gathered and pooled and then broke free again, surging and barreling through the region in violent, debris-laden waves that traveled faster and grew more violent with every mile. It would take another three days — until Tuesday — for floodwaters to recede.

This was a report on the devastating flood in the area that occurred more than 100 years ago in 1916. Naturally, as night follows day, the fascist far-left is trying to blame what we used to call a natural disaster on Global warming. But never put it past them to all start using the same phrase to make the situation sound worse because of global cooling.. climate change.

“Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action.” --Ian Fleming

Now, does it seem like the disaster in the ‘storm zone’ is part of an overall plan instead of a mistake or sheer government incompetence?

Consider the following:

At this point, with what we know about the fascist far left, it’s being too charitable to chalk this up to a mere mistake or government incompetence. To be blunt, these evil deeds take a certain type of dark-sided ideology and long-term planning. The odds are that even someone engaging in random acts would end up doing something positive for the country, and yet everything they’ve done is to its detriment – that should tell you all you need to know about their intentions.

Naturally, the lies from the left and the national socialist media (but that’s redundant) are that these disinformation efforts are flat-out lies:

MAGA Republicans are now lying about the federal response to Hurricane Helene in much the same way they lied about Haitian migrants bringing chaos and disease to Springfield, Ohio. Both disinformation efforts are flat-out lies, and both are designed to demonize immigrants.

The problem for the far left is that they’ve lied so much about everything else – Russian collusion, Biden’s fitness for office, as well as the myriad and often repeated lies about Donald Trump, no one except the hardcore far-left believes them anymore.

The other big problem for the far left is that we have reports on the ground that instantly eviscerate their lies.

We have the video report from Glenn Beck of FEMA just arriving on the scene days late where no one can find them.

And instead of handing out essential supplies like food and water, they are set up to start processing red tape.

We also have a video of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after Hurricane Helene: FEMA doesn’t have enough funding to last the hurricane season.

So, it should be obvious that this is part of an overall plan or dark-sided ideology.

Consider the book Utopia written over 500 years ago on what would be later called communism:

(A)ll things being there common, every man hath abundance of everything.

If that sounds eerily familiar, it’s because Karl Marx just happened to have come up with the same idea, 300 years later:

From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs.

This goes along with one of Komrade Kamala’s favorite words – equity. Simply put, it was all part of the plan to take billions from the taxpayers and use these dollars to buy votes. While at the same time treating people leftists consider to be ‘oppressors’ with contempt and virtually denying them any help, simply because of their higher station in the oppression Olympics. It was only an added benefit that most are supporters of Donald Trump – but not all – since Asheville, N.C. is known as a leftist bastion.

Thus, we’re seeing the sheer malevolence of the far left, people who for whatever reason will do anything to keep their death grip on political power. They have the national socialist media on a short leash so they think they can do whatever they want – while calling for censorship when anyone says something out of line.

As horrifying as it sounds, it seems like the left isn’t helping the people of the storm area because of equity, and that they think it will keep them from voting against them.

This one story is a laundry list of reasons why no one should ever vote for the fascist far-left and Komrade Kamala in particular:

Their abject failure in this disaster repudiates their Big government is wonderful mantra.

It also shows that you can never rely on them when it counts – as in her absence.

And on top of that, they are willing to let people suffer to keep a death grip on power.

All of this means no one should ever support those people.

Vote accordingly.

