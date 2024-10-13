Kamala’s class is half full

I bet you thought Kamala is from the middle class. Wrong! Turns out she’s from the working class — at least if you’re Hispanic.

In a town hall event in Las Vegas, sponsored by Univision, a moderator/facilitator asked her this question: “How are you going to make sure that the cost of life doesn’t destroy the — the middle class?”

Here’s part of Kamala’s response: “Here’s how I feel about it. Again, you’ve heard my story. I — I come from the working class. I’m never going to forget where I come from [emphasis added].”*

But she did forget, having repeatedly told anyone unfortunate enough to be in earshot, that she’s a middle-class girl. Then again, though she’s mindless enough to forget, perhaps it was more political pandering. Perhaps she also misjudged her largely Hispanic audience. To wit:

Hispanics/Latinos constitute about 19.1% of the U.S. population, per the Census Bureau (so perhaps overestimated a bit, given that government number crunchers are numbskulls). That makes them the largest minority group. While not a monolithic bloc, they are generally a proud bunch. Indeed, more Hispanic families aspire to the middle class, their bourgeois status growing faster than whites’ and blacks’ in the last decade, especially under the Trump administration. Hispanics absolutely flourished in Trump’s economy.

At least (and it’s growing) 48% of Hispanics in the U.S. are considered middle-class, so why the heck is Kamala talking down to them? Is suddenly changing her economic provenance from middle to lower class a misguided attempt to relate to them? Initially, it seems condescending — to everyone else, she’s middle-class, but to them, she’s just working-class. Then again, our working class are the best; they are salt-of-the-Earth folk who make America run.

But Kamala doesn’t think on that level, if at all. Switching classes to patronize a specific audience is totally classless. It’s also disturbing, to the point of being schizoid, that after her litany of middle-class declarations, the “Kameleon” can unabashedly change her colors.

Middle-class versus lower-class? Her class is half full, but she’s a windbag full of...gas.

*Please note, lest the W.H. communications team engage in more editing shenanigans, that the link to Kamala’s remarks are effective as of 18:00 E.T., October 11, 2024. It’s a shame to have to note this, but it’s justified by their Orwellian attempts at mind control.

Image: Mobilus In Mobili via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped).