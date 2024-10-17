Kamala: Madam Vice President or Madam Cruella?

Admittedly, I can’t stand the cruel madam Kamala (there’s nothing young, joyful or new about her), but even forcing myself to assume an undecided, fence-sitter perspective, I wasn’t impressed with the witch’s interview performance on Fox News.

Is calling the V.P. a “witch” disrespectful? Maybe, but it’s a counter-reaction to Fox News’s Bret Baier’s obsequious deportment towards her. How many times did the softball interviewers at other venues preface their questions by calling her “ma’am” and “madam Vice President”? A lot less than Baier did, that’s for sure.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.

It just grates because she doesn’t deserve that respect. The office itself might, but she pretends to have not been there for the last few years. After all, her campaign slogan is “A New Way Forward.”

Notwithstanding his strained politeness, Baier’s questions, given the contrived format and Kamala handlers hovering around the studio, were cleverly intertwined with video clips. As a pretend undecided voter, I was not impressed with madam’s responses.

Her sanctimonious “I’m so sorry for their loss,” referring to the families of victims of illegal aliens, came across as insincere, particularly because she actually said she’s being sincere. The only thing missing were crocodile tears, for she’s more actress than presidential material.

On issue after issue Kamala tried to deflect and filibuster, at one point even the demure Baier conceded he didn’t know what she was talking about.

As a pretend undecided voter I was dismayed at her preposterous attacks on President Trump. At best, it’s just typical Democrat projection of their own inadequacies onto someone else. At worst, she’s engulfed by a dark, evil spirit. It’s apparent why so many hate the joyful pretender, and why her staff have fled the cruel madam in droves.

As a pretend undecided voter I was utterly turned off by madam Kamala. The politician-cum-actress seems more suited to a villainess or witch role in one of the Halloween movies with which we’re about to be bombarded. The overly respectful Baier kept calling her “madam Vice President,” but all I could think about was a DEI incarnation of the evil Madam Cruella.

I wonder how other uncommitted voters are reacting.

There’s a proxy for Trump’s election chances, and it’s calibrated in real-time. Actually, it’s so darn volatile that it seems quicker than real-time, if physics allows such a phenomenon. It is Trump Media & Technology Group, symbol DJT. Many things move stocks, but DJT is considered a proxy for Trump’s election prospects. After hitting a low shortly after the Democratic National Convention, and the subsequent Kamala euphoria, DJT has recently surged.

I don’t need no prepossessed talking head to tell me how the cruel madam did in the Fox News interview with Bret Baier. It was so obviously awful that even a wishy-washy undecided voter has no rational alternative but to come into the big MAGA tent. The presidential betting odds can probably be trusted more than most polls because, obviously, that’s where people are putting their money. Trump is leading — bigly. Meanwhile, Kamala is inexorably melting like the wicked witch of the West…Indies?