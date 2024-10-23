Kamala Harris sits down with NBC’s Hallie Jackson and beclowns herself again

Last night, Kamala Harris sat down with NBC’s Hallie Jackson for an interview where things went about as badly as they did with Bret Baier—and this was a friendly and sympathetic media outlet!

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the latest episode of the Harris Disaster Interview Files:

Harris revealed she has a team (read, lawyers) ready to dispute and challenge the results of the election should she lose.

Harris is a “trans” ally no more.

Harris (again) refused to acknowledge whether or not she ever picked up on Joe Biden’s mental decline.

Speaking to the first point, premeditated election denial:

Kamala says she has teams of lawyers ready to challenge election results:



Kamala says she has teams of lawyers ready to challenge election results:

"We will deal with election night and the days after as they come, and we have the resources and the expertise and the focus on that, as well."

Now, I’m certainly not implying that a presidential candidate preparing for a negative outcome is somehow unacceptable, as I sure hope President Trump also has teams of lawyers ready to fight for him—though this is a far less likely scenario considering the legal consequences that attorneys who do defend him face (think John Eastman’s disbarment)—I’m simply pointing out that this is coming from the same people who have screamed about insurrection, Russia collusion, and attempts to “undermine” or “subvert” democracy.

But, from the Democrats’ perspective, what would there even be to challenge? Didn’t they claim that 2020 was the safest and most secure election in history? Since then, what’s changed? The terms of the voting system have only gone more their way—less than a month ago, California’s Gavin Newsom signed a bill that prohibited local governments from requiring photo identification at the ballot box, Arizona still allows those without proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections, and multiple states have been forbidden from removing ineligible and illegally-enrolled voters on the rolls.

The second point, or the revelation that the no-longer-trendy “trans” community is out, and Harris’s support for its agenda is (ostensibly) on ice:

Jackson: Do you believe that transgender Americans should have access to gender affirming care?



Kamala: That is a decision that doctors will make in terms of what is medically necessary.



As California AG, Kamala used taxpayer money to PAY FOR sex change surgeries for prisoners!

As you see, Jackson didn’t exactly get an answer, and responded with this:

I will move on, but I don’t know that I heard a clear answer from you on the issue of gender-affirming care. It sounds like what you’re saying is there should be something between trans Americans and their doctors? It feels like that’s a long way from ‘we see you and we love you,’ which was your message to trans-Americans in May? What do you want the LGBTQ plus community to know as they’re looking for a full throated backing from you for trans, for trans Americans?

Well, apparently Harris wanted them to know she didn’t give her “full-throated” support to their policy cause, simply acknowledging they deserve respect as human beings.

And lastly, Harris (again) dodged Jackson’s attempt to get a straight answer out of her on if and when she witnessed Biden’s very obvious mental deficits and cognitive decline. Here’s how the conversation went:

BREAKING: Kamala repeatedly denies she was engaged in a massive coverup around Biden's cognitive decline — insisting she was honest with Americans, even as it was obvious to anyone with a brain that Biden was losing it.



She's a stone-cold liar. pic.twitter.com/QhG3vGVwri — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 22, 2024

Even the leftist Jackson looks at Harris like she’s a lying idiot! I mean, anyone listening could have immediately pinged it as disinformation when Harris claimed to have spent “hours and hours and hours” making executive decisions with Biden—has he even put in a cumulative 40-hour work week since he was installed? Seems like he’s been beached on Rehoboth or napping in the White House’s assisted living facility most of his “presidency.”

The full interview can be viewed here, while a full transcript can be found here.

