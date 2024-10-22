Kamala Harris’s Freudian slip

During Bret Baier’s recent interview with Kamala Harris, he asked her about what moment during Joe Biden’s term as president did she become aware of his difficulty conducting an effective campaign for re-election. This important question touches on her key responsibility to lead if the 25th amendment section 4 would be implemented to confront Biden with his alleged cognitive difficulties in conducting his office as president.

Harris’s answer to Baier involved a Freudian slip that she quickly corrected. Kamala’s answer was, “I have been with President Biden in the oval office and the situation room in the White House and his experiment… I mean his experience and judgment has been excellent”…etc. Harris chose to deflect from a follow-up and she avoided further discussion about how she emerged to become the Democrat candidate by peculiar political affirmation and not by primary voting in a Democrat convention or emergency session. Harris further avoided the obvious question: if unable to handle an effective campaign, how can Joe Biden continue to adequately perform his duties as president until January 2025?

In his famous book, Jokes and Their Relation to The Unconscious (1905), Sigmund Freud has fascinating discussions of jokes and slips of the tongue. When we notice such “Freudian Slips’, they often are not merely fumbling for a word choice but give hint of an unconscious conflict or hidden meaning. I would speculate that Harris’s slip implies her unconscious awareness of the bold experiment that she and Joe Biden have been undertaking for America’s own good as they see it. The experiment involves the draconian “Green New Deal,” Medicare for all, camouflaged open borders, expanding the Supreme Court, defunding the police, income redistribution, and elimination of the senate filibuster and Electoral College, among other radical political experiments.

