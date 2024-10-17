Kamala Harris’s disaster interview: Doesn’t answer a single question, instructs voters to read her website instead

Last night, Kamala Harris spoke to Fox News’s Bret Baier, and the interview was a catastrophe. Not only did she completely avoid taking responsibility for all the disaster and chaos she and Joe Biden are directly responsible for—see also Patricia McCarthy’s item on that here—but she unequivocally and forcefully refused to answer a single query from Baier, despite his very straightforward style in which he basically asked her yes or no questions.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.

Instead of explaining herself to Baier and any viewers, she instructed any potential undecideds to refer to eighty pages of text on her website. Harris’s performance was the loathsome government runaround personified, on top of red herring after red herring.

Within the first few minutes Baier asked, “Looking back, do you regret the decision to terminate ‘Remain-in-Mexico’ at the beginning of your administration?” to which Harris responded with this: “At the beginning of our administration, within practically hours of taking the oath, the first bill that we offered Congress….”

When speaking about the deaths of Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and Jocelyn Nungaray—names which Harris still refused to acknowledge, instead using the plural “victims” to refer to these individual souls—Baier wondered if Harris believed she “owe[d] these families an apology” since the killers were only in the U.S. because they’d been released into our interior by Biden-Harris directives. Harris admitted these were “tragic cases” of unfortunate circumstances—people Kamala, Laken, Rachel, and Jocelyn were people, with one being only a child—before she quickly circled back to the fact that the Democrat border bill was not passed, insinuating that’s where the failure was, because more agents is the “solution.” But the problem is, these deaths weren’t caused by a lack of staffing and resources—these killers were apprehended, they were just turned loose to rape and murder by executive order from the Biden-Harris White House.

Baier then referenced Harris’s stances on giving illegals driver’s licenses, tuition, and healthcare, and asked if she “still supports those things.” Does she? Well if she does, we’d never know! She will “follow the law.” Lady, that wasn’t the question.

Also, from Baier: “Are you still in support of using taxpayer dollars to help prison inmates or detained illegal aliens to transition to another gender?”

Harris: “I will follow the law.”

Again, that wasn’t the question.

Honestly, I’m a cynic and try to be hyper-senstive to the “bread and circuses” dynamics that most of the media perpetuates, but I couldn’t help but cheer when Baier craftily maneuvered Harris into the pile of her own dung.

Baier: They’re wrapping me very hard here, I hope you got to say what you wanted to say about Donald Trump, there are a lot of things— Harris: There is more to say, I have much more to say [about Trump], actually. Baier: There are a lot of things that people want to learn about you, and your policies, and that’s why we invited you here. Harris: I invited everyone to go to kamalaharris.com, and you will see that I have 80, uh, pages of policies, that are quite comprehensive and should be accessible to anyone who would like to read them…. Baier: And that’s why we invited you here….

(The “wrapping” refers to the off-camera Harris staffers reportedly wildly “waving arms” and “pleading” Baier to end the interview as it was obviously going so poorly.)

Who’s going to go read eighty pages when Harris just conveyed exactly what her priorities and ideas are, none of which are real prosperity or security for the American people. It was glorious, and humiliating for her.

The interview in its entirety can be found below: