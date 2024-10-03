Kamala Harris finally arrives to Georgia to dole out FEMA’s crumbs

About a week after Hurricane Helene first made landfall in the Southeast, Kamala Harris took a break from her fundraising events and staged photo ops at the border to travel to Georgia to address the federal government’s response to the storm that ravaged the people of the South. Lost everything to Hurricane Helene? You may be eligible for a one-time $750 payment for the basics. After that, you’re on your own. (As a reminder, after the fire in Lahaina, Maui residents received only $700.)

I seem to vaguely remember a phrase coined by a high-profile Democrat…now what was it? Oh that’s right, “insulting crumbs.”

When President Trump’s tax cuts meant thousands of dollars back in the pockets of taxpaying families, Nancy Pelosi called the sum “insulting crumbs” to the American people.

But not only was Harris’s amount “insulting crumbs” because it was a fraction of what the Democrats previously considered a joke amount of money, but because it’s the literal crumbs of FEMA—this agency alone has doled out hundreds of millions of dollars to finance the importation of the third world.

$2500 a month for illegals



$750 bucks for Americans who lost their homes https://t.co/YHJRnfImeT — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2024

Could Harris be any less animated and visibly bored than she is in this scripted display? I doubt it.

In April of this year, FEMA announced $300 million in “direct funding” to cities harboring the hordes of new illegal aliens, and another $340.9 million to be doled out before the end of 2024.

In September of last year, Simon Hankinson at The Heritage Foundation reported this:

FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program is already being siphoned for over $332 million “to assist communities receiving noncitizens released from custody,” which means housing migrants here illegally at the border, then transporting them to places like New York City. New York has been promised $104 million from this pot, though at a burn rate of $8 million a day, it won’t last long.

Hankinson also revealed that in 2023, the Department of Homeland Security was asking for a whopping 434% increase, going from $150 million to $800 million, “for communities to support migrants who have been released from DHS custody.”

And don’t forget, the same day that Helene hit, the Biden-Harris administration announced another eight billion dollars for Ukraine.

More context:

BREAKING: In 2024 The Biden Administration has given:



- $24,400,000,000 to Ukraine.

- $11,300,000,000 to Israel.

- $1,950,000,000 to Ethiopia.

- $1,600,000,000 to Jordan.

- $1,400,000,000 to Egypt.

- $1,100,000,000 to Afghanistan.

- $1,100,000,000 to Somalia.

-… pic.twitter.com/5XGR9gkeCP — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) October 3, 2024

Does someone want to inform me why we pay taxes if our government is just going to give it away to “noncitizens,” both domestic and abroad, and ignore the American people?

