Kamala family values: Campaign ad urges wives to lie to their husbands about their votes

Aren’t the Democrats the party of the women's liberation movement?

You know, they profess that women are independent, mistresses of their own destiny, and nobody’s property. Also, the Democrats equate ‘women’s liberation’ with abortion on demand 24/7, up through nine months -- as women tell the rest of society to bug off -- with ‘my body, my choice.’



So, I was understandably gob-smacked when, while driving, I heard a radio ad by two of Kamala’s Hollywood cheerleaders: Julia Roberts and George Clooney. These two stalwarts of moral smugness and superiority were actually telling married women to lie to their spouses about how they voted.

The @KamalaHarris campaign hired Julia Roberts to encourage women to lie to their husbands … and they hired George Clooney to encourage men to lie to their friends about voting to Kamala.



Incredibly, and equally pejoratively, they implied that women were so controlled by their spouses that they really didn’t have their own independent vote unless they could get away from their husbands and into the privacy of the voting booth. And that the only way they could thwart their husband’s imagined control over their vote was to lie.

So what happened to a woman’s right to choose?



According to Roberts and Clooney, the private voting booth was the last and only bastion of a wife’s right to choose. Wink, wink. The subtext being that since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the only independent choice a wife had left was her vote.

Do Democrats think so little of Americans, especially our men? Are they all like Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff, who once slapped a woman so hard she spun around?

One can only pray that, this election, Trump’s win will be large enough to trump their chicanery.



It’s amazing how now, at the end of four miserable years of the worst administration in memory, they finally admit what we knew all along: They are liars and cheaters and will steal whatever they can.



