Kamala agrees with the Hamas ‘genocide’ lie

After Israel killed Yahya Sinwar, the man who rewarded Israel for saving him from cancer by masterminding the sadistic slaughter and kidnapping of over 1,400 Israeli residents, mostly Jews, the Biden administration had to act. After all, Israel is an official ally, while Hamas is an equally official terrorist organization. So it was that Kamala Harris, trying to appear presidential, issued a statement supporting Sinwar’s death and Israel’s right to self-defense. By every appearance, she was desperately unhappy having to mouth those words.

Why was seemingly so unhappy? Perhaps because, in unguarded moments, the truth comes out—and the truth is that Kamala, married to a leftist, self-loathing Jew who raised a Hamas-supporting daughter, doesn’t like Israel and believes the worst of it. (Kamala’s niece is also a pro-Hamas activist.)

That’s probably why, at a rally, Kamala agreed with someone who hollered out the lie that Israel is committing genocide against the people in Gaza:

Vice President Harris publicly agreed with a protestor this week who interrupted her to accuse Israel of committing “genocide.” The moment went down during a campaign stop Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, when a pro-Hamas UWM student began yelling out while the Democratic presidential nominee was speaking, video of the exchange showed. [snip] “But what about the genocide? What about the genocide though?” the protestor, wearing a keffiyeh, yelled. The man was then escorted out of the hall while yelling, “19,000 children are dead, and you won’t call it a genocide.” In the silence that followed his exit, Harris turned back to the audience. “Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. That’s not the subject I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice ,” Harris said. (Emphasis mine.)

You can hear the whole exchange in this video:

The lie of a genocide has been repeatedly debunked. Israel has fought a war with the lowest civilian casualty rate in the history of urban warfare. But Kamala, when going off script, thinks “it’s real.” She truly hates Israel.

No wonder Jews are abandoning her in numbers unseen since Ronald Reagan’s presidency:

Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to have the worst performance with Jewish voters of any Democratic presidential candidate since the Reagan era, according to a Manhattan Institute poll published Friday. Harris would win just 67% of the Jewish vote if the election were held today, down from the 68% support President Joe Biden received in 2020, and a far cry from the 80% support former President Bill Clinton garnered in 1992, the survey of 658 Jewish registered voters found. The 36% margin of victory with Jewish voters would be the lowest of any Democratic candidate since Michael Dukakis in 1988.

(And yes, it’s disgraceful that 67% of my co-religionists still support Kamala. There are lots of reasons, but I think one of the biggest is that Jews are amongst the most credentialed people in America. Academia and leftism are a matched set. That’s why the pro-Hamas protests on campuses finally seem to be moving the Jewish voting needle. The betrayal is real.)

The irony for Kamala is that, even though she periodically lets her real feelings out of the box, she’s not winning Arab-American voters. Instead, they’re so upset at any support for Israel (again, an American ally) that many are planning to sit out the election. This tweet says it all:

CNN guest: I cannot find ONE Arab-American who would vote for Kamala Harris. They would much rather to either vote third party, not vote at all, or vote for Trump. They feel they have no political power.pic.twitter.com/Ie5nbMAXvt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2024

[I spoke with] the business sector in the Arab American community, and I was really surprised this week to get an earful to hear them say that they would much rather either vote a third party, not vote at all, or vote for Donald Trump. And I'm telling you--it's not obviously a significant sample size--but I cannot find one Arab American within my social circle, in business or personally, who have [sic] said that they will vote for Kamala Harris. When you look at the polling, it seems sort of neck and neck. What they are saying--and this is not a Donald Trump campaign line--that Tiffany Trump's father-in-law, who's a Lebanese businessman, has been successful in kind of converting and talking to people to explain why Trump would be better. Even with the Muslim ban, even with everything else that has happened, they feel they do not have any political clout. They don't have any political operation. The only political power they have is their vote, even if it means the rise of Donald Trump.

Perhaps Tiffany’s father-in-law, Massad Boulos, has pointed out to Arab Americans that it’s not in their best interests to live in a country with an open border, a broken economy, and a government that no longer believes in the gender binary and is coming after their kids.

We live in interesting and often confusing times, but the one thing that’s clear is that Kamala Harris is a leftist’s leftist, and that’s bad for everything and everyone she touches.