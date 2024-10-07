J.D. Vance cuts to the quick of the problem with disaster agency FEMA's resources going to the illegals

When Democrats gaslight and divert attention from major issues, J.D. Vance has a pretty impressive way of cutting to the quick of things. He did so with the Haitian migrants controversy in Ohio, and now he's done it again.

When Fox News journalists brought up that Republican complaints about FEMA blowing its budget on illegals and not having enough cash to help hurricane survivors, were being met by Democrats retorts that that was false owing to the federal budget structure, Vance did a pretty good job of getting to the quick of the problem and sorting the matter out.

.@JDVance: “They’ll say, ‘Well there’s bucket of money in FEMA that’s gone to illegal aliens & that’s somehow separate than the bucket of money that should by right go to Americans. I think that misses the fundamental point, that the Biden-Harris admin has turned FEMA effectively… pic.twitter.com/pzm4DjoV5r — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 7, 2024

Democrats have insisted that FEMA resources going to illegals and FEMA resources going to disaster aid came from two different pots of money, so the fact that FEMA was having trouble servicing citizens in disaster distress was unrelated to FEMA's care-and-feeding of illegals program.

The House resolution that most recently passed in June does indeed allocate funds for FEMA in tranches for disaster relief, "shelter and services" (for illegals, though the line-item I found said "homeless" which is another shape shifter), and many other programs were identified in the various tranches of cash to be spent.

Many sections also stipulate that any unused funds can transferred to other programs.

For a disaster agency, whose mission is premised on responding to unexpected events, that's a useful and probably necessary bit of flexibility in the agency's operations, because disasters are unpredictable.

Which of course means, that disaster cash could very well have been going to illegals given the emergency at the border with way more people rolling in than the Biden administration expected. The Pentagon is famous for shifting its congressional allocations around even as the budget says this much goes to 'x' and this much goes to 'y.' Why wouldn't FEMA be the same?

But as Vance pointed out, the problem with FEMA taking on the illegals meant the agency was losing focus. In my last piece on this, I noted a tweet from a woman who said she heard that FEMA didn't have enough people to help North Carolina's hurricane victims because so many of their personnel had been shifted to the border. If that's true, then resources for disaster relief did indeed go to enabling illegals.

Once again, it raises questions as to why FEMA is in this line of work, which can only distract from its primary mission to provide disaster aid and obviously divert resources.

And why is the money for this coming from Customs & Border Patrol's budget instead of directly from Congress, which seems like a deplete-the-Border-Patrol program on the sly? Why was it being allocated from another agency instead of handed out directly from Congress? That looks fishy, too.

There are all kinds of oddities -- FEMA spent $4 billion on COVID relief, its highest amount ever, when the pandemic ended three years ago?

BREAKING: @fema's Disaster Relief Fund monthly report reveals that nearly $4 BILLION was spent on "COVID-19 aid" in September of 2024, the most of any month since October 2023.



Billions of dollars are being spent on a pandemic that's been over for years while Helene victims are… pic.twitter.com/5fbmdSkvft — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 7, 2024

How was that money really spent? Florida's Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio first noticed the problem last May.

The bottom line here, is that the agency has lost focus. That has cut into its ability to achieve its core mission, which is disaster relief. It was bad in fire-hit Lahaina, Hawaii, very obvious in this Hurricane Helene aftermath, and now with a new hurricane is on the way, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas saying they may not have enough money to respond to that. That's an agency that has done everything but pay attention to what it's supposed to do.

J.D. Vance had it right on that, and in his later suggestion that the military needed to be called in to coordinate the response. He's a good man for President Trump to have in a storm, the biggest of which will be in draining the Washington swamp in 2025.

Image: Twitter video screen shot