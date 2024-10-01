Israel stands alone now, David against Goliath

The monster has stirred.

Which is why we see this, as reported by the New York Times:

Iran fired several waves of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening in a sudden assault that raised the likelihood of a direct all-out war between two of the most powerful militaries in the Middle East. The attack from Iran was the culmination of a dizzying sequence of events over less than 24 hours that began with Israel launching a ground invasion into Lebanon to pursue Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Lebanese militia. Israel pounded Lebanon from the air throughout Tuesday as its troops advanced on the ground and Hezbollah fired rockets deep into Israel, killing 55 people and wounding 156 across Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Iran fired about 180 missiles during its assault, the Israeli military said, a significant barrage that forced millions of Israelis to take cover in bomb shelters for more than an hour. Many of the missiles were intercepted by Israel’s air defense system, while some fell in central and southern Israel, according to the Israeli military.

The huge assault follows Israel's ground war into Lebanon to put a stop to Hezb'allah, Iran's pawn terrorist outfit which has been launching rocket and terrorist attacks at Israel for years. Israel knocked them down hard and is still working them over in order to ensure they can no longer be a problem for anyone anymore.

It was too much for the mullahs of Iran. Israel just struck their junkyard mutt, the one they pretended to know nothing about. Instead of licking their wounds and pretending it had little to do with them, they launched their strikes.

Now it looks like all-out war, or something that could turn into it.

EXCLUSIVE: Video from passenger jet en route to Dubai, shows missiles firing out of Iran towards Israel pic.twitter.com/6VUv9OlDUM — New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2024

Why the mullahs thought they could do this seems to have a lot to do with the kinds of mixed messaging they've been getting from Israel's ally the U.S., ineptly led by the Biden-Harris administration.

What kind of messages have Biden, Harris, and their minions been sending?

Kamala, for one, sounds downright ignorant:

SCARY STUFF: Kamala Harris's first statement in the wake of Iran attacking Israel telegraphs her weakness.



Not only is she reading notes, she sounds like she has NO CLUE what she is talking about.



Deeply concerning stuff: pic.twitter.com/VotuX8Lgvw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 1, 2024

Biden on the other hand, is Mister Weak Vacillator Himself, always scared of World War III -- and now he's got it:

Just as the Israelis are ready to extinguish forever the largest terrorist operation in the history of the world, Biden wants a "cease-fire." Who are these people?

pic.twitter.com/vAaSx00mTQ — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 1, 2024

We also get this from the pair of them:

I'm SURPRISED that Iran didn't take Biden and Harris' "Don't" message seriously....NOT!



We need a strong leader back in the White House or the risk of a global conflict will become a certainty!



Just to compare the strength of the two administrations' past comments on threats… pic.twitter.com/2Rq3TDKd7l — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) October 1, 2024

Biden's always fighting the last war, his enemies ten steps ahead of him.

Yet behind the bad optics, the diplomatic workings behind the scenes are much, much worse, if these reports are true:

Inside word is that Biden-Harris is secretly negotiating with Iran to agree on “limited” acceptable attacks on Israel to prevent Israel from wiping out mullahs. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) October 1, 2024

Ch 14 reported that the U.S. and Iran are negotiating the scope of the strike so that the U.S. will be able to compel Israel not to retaliate.

Get it?

The Biden-Harris administration is reportedly telling a U.S. enemy what level of assault against a U.S. ally is acceptable. — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) October 1, 2024

Biden doesn't understand that if you find yourself in a war, if you get attacked, as Israel got attacked one time too many, the only thing left to do is win that war. Israel understands that wars are won by destroying enemies.

Biden does not. He wants the war to keep going to an "acceptable" level of losses because the mullahs are supposedly so big and strong and powerful. Israel sees the weakness -- and has begun to take out the monstrous giant. One hopes the Iron Dome holds out for them as Iran does its worst, and once spent out, is easily toppled by Iran's angry citizens. One hopes even more that Biden and his weak, vacillating ways doesn't hold any sway with them. Israel stands alone now, David against Goliath.

Image: Screen shot from New York Post video, via Twitter