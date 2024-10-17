Isn’t it great when MSNBC advises Trump on how to run his campaign?

This Democrat campaign worker at MSNBC is saying Trump is destroying his election chances by campaigning in big blue states. He says he is wasting his time.

Trump’s new campaign strategy is as incoherent as his rally speeches Why has Trump gone the baffling route of touring blue states in the home stretch of the election season? With less than a month until the election, every hour of every day matters for a presidential candidate. Presidential campaigns are forced to make excruciating decisions about which battleground states to put most of their time, money and energy into as they seek decisive edges over their opponents. That’s what makes former President Donald Trump’s decision to campaign in a number of blue states in these final weeks baffling. Trump is doing events in Colorado, California, Illinois and New York — states that are virtually impossible for him to win. “President Joe Biden won those states by an average of 20 points in 2020, with his 13-point Colorado win the closest,” NBC News reports. “And Colorado is the only one of those states to have voted for a Republican presidential nominee this millennium, backing George W. Bush in 2004.”

I think the strategy is perfect. He is trying to pick up swaths of votes from states who are run by Democrats who are destroying their states with big government policies.

He is making a great effort to win the popular vote so it is harder for Democrats to cheat. If he wins the popular vote along with the electoral vote, Democrats can stop their whining about how unfair the Electoral College is.

While Trump is campaigning in traditionally blue states, Kamala is having a lot of trouble with her base. She is busy trying to buy off black votes.

I think Trump’s strategy is 100% better than sending Obama out to tell blacks they are racists and sexists if they don’t vote for Kamala.

Or maybe better than sending Tim out with a gun he has trouble loading.

Thank goodness Trump never listens to NeverTrumps and other Democrats when he determines his campaign strategy. They don’t want him to win. It would be like the Bears’ coach asking for Green Bay’s advice on strategy for their games.

